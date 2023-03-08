NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Logitech

Logitech Blog

As Logitech celebrates International Women's Day, we join the rest of the world in recognizing women's incredible achievements around the globe, while raising awareness and encouraging organizations and people everywhere to advocate for gender equality. This year's global theme to "Embrace Equity" resonates very strongly with us, as we join others to get the world talking about why equal opportunities are no longer enough.

At Logitech, we have strived to make important gains in women's representation, both in leadership roles and throughout the company, but we know there is always more work to be done. Like most in the industry, we continue our work towards equal gender representation for STEM and technical roles within the walls of Logitech and in our community through multiple partnerships and programs.

Logitech remains committed to building a more equitable workplace by pushing back against bias, practicing allyship and embracing sponsorship. We also seek to address barriers and defy stereotypes through various initiatives, including:

Women Who Master Campaign: Logitech has taken action to drive gender balance, diversity and equality in technology. The WomenWhoMaster campaign was created to ignite an industry and community movement to close the gender gap in STEM careers worldwide. Through a series that celebrates the achievements of women leaders who are impacting and innovating in STEM fields, each month Logitech spotlights a woman who has mastered their field, sharing inspirational stories of their experiences, concerns, and solutions to provide the next generation of makers, creators, and doers with powerful aspirations and career tips.

Girls Who Code: As part of the WomenWhoMaster campaign, Logitech conducts a series of educational initiatives with Girls Who Code, an organization dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology and computer science, while inspiring more girls to become computer scientists and engineers. As part of the Girls Who Code's Summer Immersion Program and webinars, we aim to play a small part in connecting young girls with real-life role models who can support and encourage their passion for tech.

Coalition for Gender Fair Procurement: In June 2022, Logitech co-founded the Coalition for Gender Fair Procurement with an organization called Gender Fair. The coalition is an alliance of like-minded organizations seeking to promote Gender Fairness. Based on The UN Women's Empowerment Principles, the coalition is working to inspire sustained positive progress towards UN SDG 5 (Gender Equality) by leveraging the trillions of corporate spending power around the globe as a lever to deliver urgent progress towards gender equality.

Logitech G: Logitech continues to rethink the design of gaming products to be more inclusive of all audiences, breaking stereotypes of the past. Logitech G's Aurora Collection is a gender-inclusive collection centered around comfort, approachability and playfulness that supports our long-term commitment to enabling everyone to experience the joy of play. In setting out to design principally for women gamers, we achieved not only that, but created a collection we hope is meaningful for an even larger segment of gamers beyond gender and stereotypes. Additionally, for the month of March, Logitech G will feature women and femme presenting creators on our CreatorSpotlight streams on Twitch to EmbraceEquity by recognizing the value of gender equity and actions needed to continue to create a gender equal world, while raising money for Girls Who Code.

Lastly, for this International Women's Day, the Logitech Cares Fund, together with LogiWomen, has made a donation to She's the First, who works together with grassroots organizations to make sure girls everywhere are educated, respected, and heard.

At Logitech, we celebrate the achievements and successes of women everywhere today and everyday, and remain committed to do our part in building a more equitable workplace and advocating for gender equality around the world.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Logitech

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742799/Logitech-Celebrates-International-Womens-Day