Shaun Compton will lead Britannia's strategy to bring the latest technology-enabled solutions to the global mining industry, including the revolutionary PhotonAssay technology from Chrysos Corporation

Britannia Mining Solutions will install and operate a total of 12 Chrysos PhotonAssay units in strategically important mining centres globally

First PhotonAssay unit to be deployed in Q3 2023 in Vancouver, serving as an initial regional hub for western Canada

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) (FSE: L020) is excited to announce the appointment of Shaun Compton as Managing Director of Britannia Mining Solutions Inc. ("BMS"). The appointment of Mr. Compton, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of analytical services experience including 16 years in the global metals and minerals industry, bolsters BMS's position as a leader in offering technology-enabled, data rich and ESG-friendly assay solutions to the global mining industry.

As previously announced, BMS has entered into agreements with Chrysos Corporation Limited (ASX: C79) ("Chrysos") under which it will operate a total of twelve PhotonAssay ("PhotonAssay") units in strategically important mining centres globally using an innovative regional hub-and-spoke model. PhotonAssay is a cutting-edge technology that addresses the many challenges of legacy assay processes, including safety and sustainability, and offers a significantly faster sample turnaround time. PhotonAssay provides accurate results in as little as two minutes and eliminates the need for toxic chemicals making it a safer and more sustainable alternative to the slower, more hazardous fire assay process. BMS will complement its PhotonAssay units with a variety of advanced technology solutions aimed at providing superior and more timely insights to geologists and mining executives, to better inform their ongoing drill programs and mine development plans.

"I am thrilled to join the team at BMS and lead its efforts to bring PhotonAssay to the global mining industry," said Mr. Compton. "This technology has the potential to transform the way we explore for and extract minerals, making mining safer, more efficient, and more sustainable."

Mr. Compton brings a wealth of experience to BMS, having held executive roles at multinational metals and minerals testing companies, including SGS and Intertek. He has a strong track record of driving innovation and delivering results and is committed to advancing the mining industry through technology. Over the course of his career, Mr. Compton has worked in Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, allowing him to bring a truly global perspective to his role with BMS.

"Shaun's appointment is a significant milestone for BMS," said Peter Shippen, CEO of Britannia Life Sciences. "With his leadership and expertise, we are well-positioned to revolutionize the global mining assay market by reducing turnaround times, providing data-rich analytics and improving accuracy. By lowering CO2 emissions and minimizing hazardous waste, we believe BMS will become the ESG standard by which others in the industry are measured."

BMS, a subsidiary of Britannia Life Sciences, was established to provide technology enabled solutions to the global mining industry by setting up laboratories to address the global backlog in minerals assays. BMS is supported by a distinguished group of mining investors and advisors including Eric Sprott and Dr. Quinton Hennigh.

About Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. is a global platform offering an integrated suite of services to assist companies along their product development journey. Britannia's services, including product formulations, safety assessments, analytical and microbiological testing, global compliance, and consumer evaluations are offered to companies ranging from multinationals to startups particularly in the cosmetics, food, and wellness industries. Britannia has garnered significant expertise in the development and regulatory approval of topical and edible cannabis products, including preparation and support for novel food authorizations. Britannia's head office is located at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1.

For inquiries or more information on Britannia's growing suite of product development, analytical testing, regulatory and compliance solutions across a range of industries, please visit https://britannia.life or contact:

Peter Shippen, CEO

Tel: +1 416 930 7711 or +44 738 744 7441

Email: peter@britannia.life

About PhotonAssay

Originally developed at Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, Chrysos' PhotonAssay technology addresses the mining industry's increasing focus on safety, sustainability, and sample turnaround time. PhotonAssay is the preferred technology for miners seeking to streamline turnaround times and ameliorate the environmental challenges created by traditional gold assaying methods.

By hitting samples with high-energy X-rays, PhotonAssay causes excitation of atomic nuclei allowing enhanced analysis of gold, silver, copper and other elements in as little as two minutes. Importantly, the non-destructive process allows large samples of up to 500g to be measured and provides a "true" bulk reading independent of the chemical or physical form of the sample.

About Chrysos Corporation (ASX: C79)

Headquartered in Adelaide, with operations spanning Australia, Canada and Africa, Chrysos Corporation combines science and software to create technology solutions for the global mining industry. The Company's flagship product PhotonAssayTM delivers faster, safer, more accurate and environmentally-friendly analysis of gold, silver, copper and other elements. For more information about Chrysos or its PhotonAssayTM technology, email info@chrysoscorp.com or visit www.chrysoscorp.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157725