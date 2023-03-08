Marathon Petroleum Corporation: International Women's Day: Meet MPC Director of Finance and Administration for Latin America Antinea Reyes Galvan

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Today, women and allies are coming together to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD) and the many achievements made by women in our society and the workplace. It also is a time to learn and raise awareness of gender equality.

In celebration of IWD, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Director of Finance and Administration for Latin America Antinea Reyes Galvan shares about her experiences working in the finance industry and career lessons.



How she got started in finance

Growing up, Antinea enjoyed studying math and problem-solving. After graduating from high school, she decided to pursue a bachelor's degree in finance. She has over 20 years of experience working for multinational companies in different roles within finance. Before joining MPC in 2022, Antinea served as Regional Finance Director for a top personal care and product manufacturing company.



What she enjoys about her role and lessons learned

In her current role, Antinea enjoys the opportunity to act as a financial business partner to cross-functional teams and is grateful for the lessons she's learned throughout her career, "I have navigated several challenges such as financial crises, operating in hyper-inflationary markets, and, more recently, the disruption of the retail market during the height of the pandemic. These experiences have taught me that it's important to be innovative and find ways to make things happen within a regulatory and ethical framework."



Advice to women pursuing a career in finance

Antinea's advice to women pursuing a career in finance is simple - trust yourself. "Some women may experience imposter syndrome and feel as though they are not fit for the role. I would encourage women to trust themselves and always strive for their goals," she said. "Having a strong support network has helped me to face challenges and celebrate accomplishments. I try not to compare myself to others and give myself grace. After all, everyone is running their unique race, and that race looks different to each person."

Learn more about our commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.



