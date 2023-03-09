Lakeland Industries, Inc. to Attend 35th Annual Roth Conference March 12-14

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced that Charlie Roberson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Roger Shannon, Chief Financial Officer, and Allen Dillard, Chief Operating Officer, will be participating in the upcoming 35th Annual Roth Conference, taking place on March 12-14, 2023 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California.

This conference, one of the largest of its kind in the U.S, is designed to provide investors with a unique opportunity to gain insight into emerging growth companies across a variety of sectors. Investors interested in meeting with Lakeland management should contact their Roth MKM representative or Alpha IR Group, at LAKE@alpha-ir.com.

Presentation materials will be made available on the morning of the conference on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

We manufacture and sell a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,600 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly, and to industrial distributors depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay and Southeast Asia.

