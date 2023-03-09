Partners Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 9 March 2023 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR) Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, today announces an amendment and nomination regarding the composition of its Board of Directors (the "Board") and related committees, which will be proposed at the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") on 24 May 2023. The Board has nominated Gaëlle Olivier for election as a new independent member of the Board. Joseph P. Landy, independent member of the Board, will step down from the Board following the AGM. Furthermore, and with immediate effect, Wolf-Henning Scheider, Partner and Head of Private Equity, will join Partners Group's Executive Team. Gaëlle Olivier has 30 years of experience in financial services. After a first career in the financial derivatives industry, Gaëlle joined AXA Group in 1998, where she held several senior executive roles over the next 20 years, ten of which were spent in Asia. In 2016, she was appointed CEO of AXA Group's Property & Casualty business, and a member of the AXA Group Management Committee. Most recently, she joined Société Generale in 2020 as Chief Executive Officer of Asia Pacific activities and then held the role of Group Deputy General Manager and Chief Operating Officer until the end of 2022. Through her Board committee assignments, Ms. Olivier will contribute to Partners Group's strategic Board-level initiatives with a focus on clients and operations. Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman of the Board, Partners Group, states: "We are delighted to welcome Gaëlle to our Board. She has a long track record of developing and managing large and complex organizations and operations, and has built an extensive and influential industry network. She will be of huge support to us as we continue to grow the firm and organize for scale." Gaëlle Olivier comments: "I am very pleased to join the Board of this highly successful firm at a pivotal stage in the private market industry's evolution. Partners Group's entrepreneurial approach to private markets is unique in the industry and will remain a key differentiator as the asset class further enters the mainstream. I look forward to supporting the firm as it scales for continued growth together with my Board colleagues and the senior management team." Joseph P. Landy will retire from the Partners Group Board after the next AGM for personal reasons. He has served on the Board since 2021, including assignments as a member of the Risk & Audit Committee and the Investment Oversight Committee. Steffen Meister comments: "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Joe for his meaningful contribution to Partners Group and wish him well in future endeavors." A full overview of the nominations to Partners Group's Board of Directors and related committees is shown in the table below. Board of Directors Independent director Investment Oversight Committee Client Oversight Committee Risk & Audit Committee Nomination & Compensation Committee Steffen Meister, Chairman ? X Dr. Martin Strobel, Vice Chairman, Lead Independent Director X ? X Dr. Marcel Erni X Alfred Gantner X Anne Lester X X X X Gaëlle Olivier X X Urs Wietlisbach ? Flora Zhao X X ? "?" Chair "X" Member

Wolf-Henning Scheider joined Partners Group in January 2023 from his previous role of CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management at ZF Group, a global technology company that manufactures systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and industrial technology. In line with his role as leader of the largest business unit at the firm, he will join Partners Group's Executive Team with immediate effect. There are no additional changes to the composition of the Executive Team. Executive Team members as of 9 March 2023: David Layton, Partner, Chief Executive Office (American)

Kirsta Anderson, Partner, Chief People Officer (American)

Sarah Brewer, Partner, Co-Head of Client Solutions (British)

Roberto Cagnati, Partner, Head of Portfolio Solutions (Italian)

Juri Jenkner, Partner, Head of Private Infrastructure (German)

Andreas Knecht, Partner, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel (Swiss)

Marlis Morin, Partner, Head of Client Services (Italian/Swiss)

Hans Ploos van Amstel, Partner, Chief Financial Officer (Dutch)

Wolf-Henning Scheider, Partner, Head of Private Equity (German) About Partners Group

