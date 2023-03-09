Yuma County, Arizona, has approved a solar-powered cobalt sulfate production facility. It will produce 7,000 tons of cobalt per year, powered by 28.4 MW of on-site solar capacity.From pv magazine USA EVelution Energy, an electric vehicle battery materials company, has secured the approval of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors to develop a solar-powered cobalt sulfate production facility in Yuma County, Arizona. It will be the first EV battery facility with on-site renewable energy generation in the United States. The facility expects to produce 7,000 tons of cobalt per year and calls for 28.4 ...

