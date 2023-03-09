Anzeige
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
Global Ports Holding PLC: Signs concessions agreement for Alicante Cruise Port

DJ Signs concessions agreement for Alicante Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Signs concessions agreement for Alicante Cruise Port 09-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Global Ports Holding Plc

Signs concessions agreement for Alicante Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that its 80:20 joint venture with Servicios Portuarios Canarios ("Sepcan") has signed a 15-year cruise port concession for Alicante Cruise Port, Spain. The signing of this agreement follows the award of preferred bidder status, which was announced on 16 December 2022. GPH expects to take over the cruise operations in Alicante before the end of the current financial year to 31 March 2023.

The Port Authority of Alicante is currently enhancing the port area in a multimillion-Euro investment that will integrate waterfront and city. Alongside this investment and as part of the concession agreement, the JV plans to invest up to EUR 2.0m into refurbishing and modernising the cruise terminal.

With over 100k passengers annually, Alicante Cruise Port is one of the growing cruise destinations on the east coast of Spain. The port has strong airlift connectivity and is well located for inclusion in diverse Mediterranean itineraries. 

CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:  For media enquiries: 
Global Ports Holding, Investor Relations        Global Ports Holding 
Martin Brown                      Ceylan Erzi 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687            Telephone: +90 212 244 44 40 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com         Email: ceylane@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: AGR 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 228498 
EQS News ID:  1578137 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1578137&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
