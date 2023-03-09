Technique Solaire plans to analyze animal behavior in outdoor poultry farms covered with solar panels linked by nets. The setup could be potentially beneficial for the birds and the quality of their meat.From pv magazine France French solar developer Technique Solaire has signed a partnership with the National Institute of Agronomic Research INRAE of Nouzilly (Poultry Experimental Unit) and Magneraud (Experimental Unit of Alternative Poultry Farming Systems) to determine the impact of photovoltaic panels on outdoor areas for poultry. Since 2017, the company has been developing photovoltaic aviaries ...

