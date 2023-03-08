WARRENDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) ("Limbach" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company reported consolidated revenue of $496.8 million, with the ODR segment revenue accounting for 43.6% of the consolidated total, up from 28.6% in the comparable period. Net income for the full year was $6.8 million, with diluted EPS of $0.64. Adjusted EBITDA was $31.8 million, up 36.5% from $23.3 million in fiscal year 2021.

Charlie Bacon, Limbach's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We delivered a strong 4th quarter which resulted in Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2022 that exceeded the higher end of our guidance for the year, despite a modestly lower top line. In addition, we resolved one of our outstanding claims during the quarter and expect to receive cash of approximately $10 million during the first half of 2023 as a result of this claim resolution."

Mr. Bacon continued, "Several years ago, we embarked on a strategic shift in our business, centered on further developing and expanding relationships with building owners, coupled with a focus on higher quality GCR revenues. The ultimate goal of that shift was to improve our return on capital, overall profitability, and cash flow. We believe our results illustrate that we are executing on that plan and gaining continued momentum towards this goal. I'm extremely pleased to be stepping away from Limbach with the Company in its current position and with our focus on quality of earnings driven through our revised strategy. My enthusiasm for the leadership team is well known, and I could not be happier to have Mike McCann assume the job of CEO."

Mike McCann, Limbach's Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer added, "With Charlie's leadership and support, we've spent the past three years redefining Limbach. I'm excited to be tasked with leading our company as we solidify and expand our customer-focused platform. Our Q4 and FY 2022 results continued the trend of improving profitability coupled with strong cash flow. That success has enabled us to report a stronger balance sheet, providing additional flexibility in our capital allocation plan, whether it is the pursuit of targeted acquisitions, or our recently completed share repurchase program. We are in the early innings of maximizing many of our customer relationships and as we do so, I look forward to our continued success."

The following are results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021:

Consolidated revenue was $143.5 million, an increase of 13.1% from $126.8 million. ODR segment revenue of $64.0 million increased by $24.9 million, or 63.7%, while GCR segment revenue of $79.5 million was down $8.3 million, or 9.4%. The Company continued its strategic focus on expanding the ODR segment's contribution to the business and improving GCR project execution and profitability by pursuing GCR opportunities that were smaller in scope and lower in contract value, shorter in duration, and where the Company can leverage its captive design and engineering services.

Gross margin slightly increased to 20.4%, up from 20.1%. On a dollar basis, total gross profit was $29.2 million, compared to $25.5 million. ODR gross profit increased $6.2 million, or 55.2%, due to an increase in revenue, despite a lower margin of 27.0% versus 28.5% driven by project mix. GCR gross profit decreased $2.5 million, or 17.1%, largely reflecting lower revenue at a lower margin. GCR gross margin declined to 15.0% from 16.4%.

SG&A expense increased approximately $3.0 million, to $21.8 million, compared to $18.8 million. The increase was primarily related to the addition of the SG&A costs for the entities acquired in the Jake Marshall transaction and an increase in an estimated loss contingency accrual, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees. As a percent of revenue, SG&A expense was 15.2%, up from 14.8%.

Interest expense, net was $0.6 million compared to $0.4 million. This increase was due to higher interest rates on outstanding debt despite a lower overall outstanding debt balance year-over-year.

Net income was $3.8 million as compared to $4.3 million. Diluted income per share was $0.35 as compared to $0.41. Both net income and diluted earnings per share were impacted during the current year by certain restructuring charges and other costs that are not included in the prior periods as outlined in the Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA table.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million as compared to $9.5 million, an increase of 21.2%. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022 included adjustments for certain restructuring and other costs that are not included in the prior periods.

The following are results for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:

Consolidated revenue was $496.8 million, an increase of 1.3% from $490.4 million. ODR segment revenue of $216.4 million increased by $76.1 million, or 54.2%, while GCR segment revenue of $280.4 million decreased by $69.6 million, or 19.9%. The Company continued its strategic focus on expanding the ODR segment's contribution to the business and improving GCR project execution and profitability by pursuing GCR opportunities that were smaller in scope and lower in contract value, shorter in duration, and where the Company can leverage its captive design and engineering services.

Gross margin increased to 18.9%, up from 17.5%. On a dollar basis, total gross profit was $93.7 million, compared to $85.9 million. ODR gross profit increased $14.6 million, or 36.1%, due to an increase in revenue, despite a lower margin of 25.5% versus 28.9% driven by project mix and timing. GCR gross profit decreased $6.8 million, or 14.9%, largely reflecting lower revenue despite a higher margin. GCR gross margin increased to 13.8% from 13.0%.

SG&A expense increased approximately $6.4 million, to $77.9 million, compared to $71.4 million. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to costs incurred by the entities acquired in the Jake Marshall transaction, an increase in travel and entertainment expense, and an increase in an estimated loss contingency accrual, partially offset by a decrease in professional fee expenses, coupled with other various immaterial decreases to SG&A. As a percent of revenue, SG&A expense was 15.7%, up from 14.6%.

Interest expense, net, was $2.1 million compared to $2.6 million. The reduction in interest expense was due to the refinancing of the higher interest rate debt with a lower interest rate debt instrument as a result of the 2021 debt refinancing and the Amended and Restated Wintrust Agreement, coupled with a lower overall outstanding debt balance year-over-year.

Net income for the year was $6.8 million as compared to $6.7 million. Diluted income per share was $0.64 as compared to $0.66. Both net income and diluted earnings per share were impacted by certain restructuring charges and other costs that are not included in the prior periods as outlined in the Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA table.

Adjusted EBITDA was $31.8 million as compared to $23.3 million, an increase of 36.5%. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 included adjustments for certain restructuring and other costs that are not included in the prior periods.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $35.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to net cash used in operating activities of $24.2 million. The increase in operating cash flows was primarily attributable to an increase in our net overbilled position as of December 31, 2022 and timing of payments.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of $36.0 million. We had current assets of $226.0 million and current liabilities of $159.1 million at December 31, 2022, representing a current ratio of 1.42x compared to 1.49x at December 31, 2021. Working capital was $66.9 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $3.7 million from December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, we had no borrowings against our revolving credit facility, other than for standby letters of credit totaling $3.2 million, and carried a term loan balance of $21.5 million. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company made principal payments of $13.4 million, consisting of monthly installment payments of $0.6 million, an Excess Cash Flow payment of $3.3 million and total Net Claim Proceeds payments of $2.7 million.

Common Stock Repurchase Program

As previously announced, in September 2022 the Company authorized a common stock repurchase program in an effort to return value to its stockholders. Under this program, the Company was authorized to repurchase up to $2.0 million of its outstanding common stock. The share repurchase authority was valid for one-year through September 29, 2023. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had repurchased 179,652 shares of common stock for a total cost of approximately $2.0 million, which was funded from the Company's available cash on hand. The shares repurchased as of December 31, 2022 constituting approximately $2.0 million represent the full authority of the program and therefore as of December 31, 2022 the common stock repurchase program announced in September 2022 was substantially completed. The Company, led by its Board of Directors as part of the Board's role in providing oversight related to capital allocation, plans, subject to legal, contractual or other considerations, to continue to evaluate and potentially explore future repurchase authorizations, if and when appropriate. The exact number of shares to be repurchased by the Company or the amount of the repurchase authorization are not guaranteed. Any repurchase authorization and the terms of such authorization would be disclosed in the future through appropriate press releases and/or filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. Any such program authorized by the Company, if any, may be suspended, modified, or discontinued, in whole or in part, at any time without prior notice.

2023 Guidance

The Company has provided initial 2023 full year guidance, as summarized in the table below.

Revenue $490 million - $520 million Adjusted EBITDA $33 million - $37 million

About Limbach

Limbach is a building systems solutions firm with expertise in the design, prefabrication, installation, management and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning ("HVAC"), mechanical, electrical, plumbing and controls systems. With over 1,500 team members and 17 offices located throughout the United States, we partner with institutions with mission-critical infrastructures, such as data centers and healthcare, industrial & light manufacturing, cultural & entertainment, higher education, and life science facilities. With Limbach's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, Limbach is positioned as a value-added and indispensable partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors, and energy service companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make forward-looking statements in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, our earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, revenues, expenses, backlog, capital expenditures or other future financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations or financial condition, and in particular statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction industry in future periods, timing of the recognition of backlog as revenue, the potential for recovery of cost overruns, and the ability of Limbach to successfully remedy the issues that have led to write-downs in various business units. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this press release.

LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 143,483 $ 126,811 $ 496,782 $ 490,351 Cost of revenue 114,256 101,283 403,041 404,441 Gross profit 29,227 25,528 93,741 85,910 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 21,766 18,757 77,879 71,436 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,134 - 2,285 - Amortization of intangibles 383 189 1,567 484 Total operating expenses 23,283 18,946 81,731 71,920 Operating income 5,944 6,582 12,010 13,990 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (633 ) (428 ) (2,144 ) (2,568 ) Loss on early termination of operating lease - - (849 ) - Loss on debt extinguishment - - - (1,961 ) Gain on change in fair value of interest swap 12 - 310 - Gain on disposition of property and equipment 19 43 281 2 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liability - - - 14 Total other expenses (602 ) (385 ) (2,402 ) (4,513 ) Income before income taxes 5,342 6,197 9,608 9,477 Income tax provision 1,534 1,919 2,809 2,763 Net income $ 3,808 $ 4,278 $ 6,799 $ 6,714 Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Net income per share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.42 $ 0.65 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.41 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 10,411,611 10,301,389 10,425,119 10,013,117 Diluted 10,888,777 10,520,818 10,676,534 10,231,637

LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,001 $ 14,476 Restricted cash 113 113 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $234 and $263 as of December 31,

2022 and 2021, respectively) 124,442 89,327 Contract assets 61,453 83,863 Advances to and equity in joint ventures, net 12 12 Income tax receivable 95 114 Other current assets 3,874 5,001 Total current assets 225,990 192,906 Property and equipment, net 18,224 21,621 Intangible assets, net 15,340 16,907 Goodwill 11,370 11,370 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,288 20,119 Deferred tax asset 4,829 4,330 Other assets 515 259 Total assets $ 294,556 $ 267,512 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 9,564 $ 9,879 Current operating lease liabilities 3,562 4,366 Accounts payable, including retainage 75,122 63,840 Contract liabilities 44,007 26,712 Accrued income taxes 1,888 501 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,942 24,444 Total current liabilities 159,085 129,742 Long-term debt 21,528 29,816 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15,643 16,576 Other long-term liabilities 2,858 3,540 Total liabilities 199,114 179,674 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock, net, par value $0.0001, $1,000,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued and outstanding ($0 redemption value) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, issued 10,471,410 and

10,304,242, respectively; 10,291,758 and 10,304,242 outstanding, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 87,809 85,004 Treasury stock, at cost (179,652 and - shares, respectively) (2,000 ) - Retained earnings 9,632 2,833 Total stockholders' equity 95,442 87,838 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 294,556 $ 267,512

LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 6,799 $ 6,714 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,158 5,948 Noncash operating lease expense 4,260 4,268 Provision for doubtful accounts 292 198 Stock-based compensation expense 2,742 2,601 Loss on early debt extinguishment - 1,961 Loss on early termination of operating lease 849 - Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 138 280 Deferred income tax provision (499 ) 1,757 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liability - (14 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (281 ) (2 ) Gain on change in fair value of interest rate swap (310 ) - Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,285 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (35,407 ) 3,408 Contract assets 22,410 (15,054 ) Other current assets 1,128 (555 ) Accounts payable, including retainage 11,282 (5,578 ) Contract liabilities 17,296 (20,399 ) Income tax receivable 19 (114 ) Accrued income taxes 1,387 (1,170 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,934 ) (706 ) Operating lease liabilities (4,133 ) (4,083 ) Other long-term liabilities (108 ) (3,693 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 35,373 (24,233 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 498 467 Jake Marshall Transaction, net of cash acquired - (18,977 ) Advances to joint ventures - (2 ) Purchase of property and equipment (993 ) (791 ) Net cash used in investing activities (495 ) (19,303 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Wintrust and A&R Wintrust Term Loans - 40,000 Payments on Wintrust and A&R Wintrust Term Loans (13,429 ) (5,119 ) Proceeds from A&R Wintrust Revolving Loan 15,194 - Payment on A&R Wintrust Revolving Loan (15,194 ) - Payments on 2019 Refinancing Term Loan - (39,000 ) Proceeds from financing transaction 5,400 - Payments on financing liability (49 ) - Prepayment penalty and other costs associated with debt extinguishment - (1,376 ) Proceeds from sale of common stock - 22,773 Repurchase of common stock under Share Repurchase Program (2,000 ) - Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 1,989 Payments on finance leases (2,734 ) (2,623 ) Proceeds from contributions to employee stock purchase plan 309 323 Taxes paid related to net-share settlement of equity awards (417 ) (459 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (433 ) (643 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (13,353 ) 15,865 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 21,525 (27,671 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 14,589 42,260 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 36,114 $ 14,589 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Noncash investing and financing transactions: Earnout Payments associated with the Jake Marshall Transaction $ - $ 3,089 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities - 5,417 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities 2,634 1,296 Right of use assets disposed or adjusted modifying operating leases liabilities 2,455 219 Right of use assets disposed or adjusted modifying finance leases liabilities (77 ) - Interest paid 2,005 2,549 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,979 $ 2,290

LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Increase/(Decrease) (in thousands, except for percentages) 2022 2021 $ % Statement of Operations Data: Revenue: GCR $ 79,458 55.4% $ 87,711 69.2% $ (8,253 ) (9.4)% ODR 64,025 44.6% 39,100 30.8% 24,925 63.7% Total revenue 143,483 100.0% 126,811 100.0% 16,672 13.1% Gross profit: GCR(1) 11,922 15.0% 14,375 16.4% (2,453 ) (17.1)% ODR(2) 17,305 27.0% 11,153 28.5% 6,152 55.2% Total gross profit 29,227 20.4% 25,528 20.1% 3,699 14.5% Selling, general and administrative: GCR(1) 11,290 14.2% 9,788 11.2% 1,502 15.3% ODR(2) 9,714 15.2% 8,384 21.4% 1,330 15.9% Corporate 762 0.5% 585 0.5% 177 30.3% Total selling, general and administrative 21,766 15.2% 18,757 14.8% 3,009 16.0% Change in fair value of contingent consideration (Corporate) 1,134 0.8% - -% 1,134 100.0% Amortization of intangibles (Corporate) 383 0.3% 189 0.1% 194 102.6% Total operating income $ 5,944 4.1% $ 6,582 5.2% $ (638 ) (9.7)%

(1) As a percentage of GCR revenue.

(2) As a percentage of ODR revenue.

LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Year Ended December 31, Increase/(Decrease) (in thousands, except for percentages) 2022 2021 $ % Statement of Operations Data: Revenue: GCR $ 280,379 56.4% $ 350,015 71.4% $ (69,636 ) (19.9)% ODR 216,403 43.6% 140,336 28.6% 76,067 54.2% Total revenue 496,782 100.0% 490,351 100.0% 6,431 1.3% Gross profit: GCR(1) 38,622 13.8% 45,409 13.0% (6,787 ) (14.9)% ODR(2) 55,119 25.5% 40,501 28.9% 14,618 36.1% Total gross profit 93,741 18.9% 85,910 17.5% 7,831 9.1% Selling, general and administrative: GCR(1) 36,332 13.0% 37,558 10.7% (1,226 ) (3.3)% ODR(2) 38,805 17.9% 31,277 22.3% 7,528 24.1% Corporate 2,742 0.6% 2,601 0.5% 141 5.4% Total selling, general and administrative 77,879 15.7% 71,436 14.6% 6,443 9.0% Change in fair value of contingent consideration (Corporate) 2,285 0.5% - -% 2,285 100.0% Amortization of intangibles (Corporate) 1,567 0.3% 484 0.1% 1,083 223.8% Total operating income $ 12,010 2.4% $ 13,990 2.9% $ (1,980 ) (14.2)%

(1) As a percentage of GCR revenue.

(2) As a percentage of ODR revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In assessing the performance of our business, management utilizes a variety of financial and performance measures. The key measure is Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, and taxes, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of, when applicable, other non-cash items or expenses that are unusual or non-recurring that we believe do not reflect our core operating results. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance for the current period and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. We understand that Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance and to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, however, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. When assessing our operating performance, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, the results presented by Adjusted EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, the most comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.

We refer to our estimated revenue on uncompleted contracts, including the amount of revenue on contracts for which work has not begun, less the revenue we have recognized under such contracts, as "backlog." Backlog includes unexercised contract options.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 3,808 $ 4,278 $ 6,799 $ 6,714 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1,985 1,595 8,158 5,948 Interest expense, net 633 428 2,144 2,568 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 762 585 2,742 2,601 Loss on early debt extinguishment - - - 1,961 Change in fair value of interest rate swap (12 ) - (310 ) - Change in fair value of warrant liability - - - (14 ) Loss on early termination of operating lease - - 849 - Restructuring costs(1) 1,692 - 6,016 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,134 - 2,285 - Income tax provision 1,534 1,919 2,809 2,763 Acquisition and other transaction costs 30 735 273 735 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,566 $ 9,540 $ 31,765 $ 23,276

(1) Includes restructuring charges within our Southern California and Eastern Pennsylvania branches as well as other cost savings initiatives throughout the company.

