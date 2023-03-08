PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of consulting, managed services, and workforce solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal year and fourth fiscal quarter ended January 1, 2023.

Beth A. Garvey, Chair, President and CEO, said, "Fiscal 2022 was a transformational year for our Company. We are very pleased with the results and believe that our stated goals of fully aligning BGSF's core strategy around building higher margin businesses in consulting, managed services and in workforce solutions demonstrated significant progress in 2022. We still have much to do; however, I want to acknowledge and thank our BGSF teams for their hard work and dedication during a great year."

Q4 2022 Highlights from Continuing Operations2:

Revenues were $77.3 million, up 14.2% from 2021, including organic growth of 12.0%.

Gross profit was $27.1 million, up 15.5% from 2021, including organic growth of 12.1%. Gross profit percent increased 40 basis points to 35.0% in 2022.

Net income from continuing operations was $1.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, vs. net income from continuing operations of $4.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in 2021, which included a CARES Act credit with an impact on net income of $1.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.

Adjusted EPS1 from continuing operations was $0.19 for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 compared to $0.30 per share in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 from continuing operations was $4.3 million (5.6% of revenues), vs. $5.1 million (7.5% of revenues) in 2021.

Full Year 2022 Highlights from Continuing Operations2:

Revenues were $298.4 million, up 24.8% from 2021, including organic growth of 24.2%.

Gross profit was $103.5 million, up 27.9% from 2021, including organic growth of 26.9%. Gross profit margins increased 80 basis points to 34.7% in 2022.

Net income from continuing operations was $11.3 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, vs. net income from continuing operations of $10.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share in 2021, net income was impacted by a CARES Act credit of $1.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, and a gain on contingent consideration of $1.9 million, or 0.18 per diluted share.

Adjusted EPS1 from continuing operations was $1.26 in 2022, up from $0.86, a 46.5% increase from 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 from continuing operations was $21.7 million (7.3% of revenues), vs. $15.0 million (6.3% of revenues) in 2021, an increase of 45% year over year.

1Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation below for details. 22022 includes three weeks of operation results from the Horn Solutions acquisition

The fiscal year financial results are for the 53 weeks ended January 1, 2023, and the 52 weeks ended December 26, 2021; the fourth fiscal quarter financial results are for the 14 weeks ended January 1, 2023, and the 13 weeks ended December 26, 2021. We believe that the fourth fiscal quarter and year-to-date 2022 results were not materially impacted by the additional week.

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services, and workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Managed Services, and Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 94th largest U.S. staffing company and the 49th largest IT staffing firm in 2022. The Company's disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF's family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance and the expectations and objectives of our board or management. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "allows," "believes," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "should," "would," "may," "might," "forward," "will," "intends," "continue," "outlook," "temporarily," "progressing," "prospects," and "anticipates" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

BGSF, Inc. GAAP Financial Measures The following tables have been derived from our unaudited consolidated financial statements and summarize key components of our statements of operations for the periods indicated, as well as a reconciliation of revenue and operating income from continuing operations by reportable segment to consolidated results for the periods indicated. Results of Operations Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 1,

2023 December 26,

2021 January 1,

2023 December 26,

2021 (dollars in thousands) Revenues $ 77,283 $ 67,694 $ 298,422 $ 239,027 Cost of services 50,226 44,262 194,874 158,086 Gross profit 27,057 23,432 103,548 80,941 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,210 16,490 83,211 65,115 Gain on contingent consideration - - - (2,403 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,087 827 4,054 3,698 Operating income 2,760 6,115 16,283 14,531 Interest expense, net (644 ) (406 ) (1,363 ) (1,433 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 2,116 5,709 14,920 13,098 Income tax expense from continuing operations (699 ) (1,388 ) (3,659 ) (2,640 ) Income from continuing operations 1,417 4,321 11,261 10,458 Income from discontinued operations: Income - 1,240 1,235 4,570 Gain on sale 409 - 17,675 - Income tax expense (95 ) (249 ) (4,810 ) (919 ) Net income $ 1,732 $ 5,311 $ 25,361 $ 14,109 Net income per share - diluted Net income from continuing operations $ 0.14 $ 0.41 $ 1.07 $ 1.00 Net income from discontinued operations: Income - 0.12 0.12 0.44 Gain on sale 0.03 - 1.69 - Income tax expense (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.46 ) (0.09 ) Net income per share - diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.50 $ 2.42 $ 1.35

Business Segments Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 1,

2023 December 26,

2021 January 1,

2023 December 26,

2021 (dollars in thousands) Revenue: Real Estate $ 31,956 41 % $ 27,404 40 % $ 121,093 41 % $ 92,018 38 % Professional 45,326 59 % 40,290 60 % 177,329 59 % 147,009 62 % Total $ 77,282 100 % $ 67,694 100 % $ 298,422 100 % $ 239,027 100 % Gross profit: Real Estate $ 12,602 47 % $ 10,734 46 % $ 47,695 46 % $ 34,969 43 % Professional 14,455 53 % 12,698 54 % 55,853 54 % 45,972 57 % Total $ 27,057 100 % $ 23,432 100 % $ 103,548 100 % $ 80,941 100 % Operating income (expense): Real Estate $ 4,803 $ 4,867 $ 19,803 $ 14,663 Professional 3,146 3,785 1 15,604 10,340 1 Home office - Selling, general and administrative (5,189 ) (2,537 ) 2 (19,124 ) (12,875 ) 2 Home - gain on contingent consideration - - - 2,403 Total $ 2,760 $ 6,115 $ 16,283 $ 14,531 1Includes CARES Act credit of $0.9 million 2Includes CARES Act credit of $1.1 million

The following tables have been derived from our unaudited consolidated financial statements and summarize key components of our balance sheet and statements of cash flows for the periods indicated.

Condensed Balance Sheets January 1,

2023 December 26,

2021 Assets (dollars in thousands) Current assets $ 76,162 $ 52,972 Property and equipment, net 2,081 4,331 Intangible assets, net 47,552 33,585 Goodwill 55,193 29,142 Other 13,685 13,853 Assets of discontinued operations - 14,411 Total assets $ 194,673 $ 148,294 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Long-term debt, current portion $ 4,000 $ 3,563 Other current 24,207 23,559 Line of credit 22,302 12,588 Long-term debt, less current portion 40,368 23,300 Other long-term 3,059 7,240 Liabilities of discontinued operations - 1,452 Total liabilities 93,936 71,702 Total stockholders' equity 100,737 76,592 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 194,673 $ 148,294

Working Capital January 1,

2023 December 26,

2021 (dollars in thousands) Working capital from continuing operations $ 47,955 $ 25,851 Working capital ratio 2.70 1.95 Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Fiscal Year Ended January 1,

2023 December 26,

2021 (dollars in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ (3,300 ) $ 1,358 Investing activities (8,898 ) (6,990 ) Financing activities 15,934 473 Net change in cash (used in) provided by discontinued operations (3,848 ) 5,271 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (112 ) $ 112

BGSF, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial results of BGSF, Inc. are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To help the readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, net income per diluted share, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or measures of our liquidity. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are useful performance measures and are used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. In addition, the financial covenants in our credit agreement are based on EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement.

We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, transaction fees and certain non-cash expenses such as contingent consideration gains and share-based compensation expense, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance.

Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 1,

2023 December 26,

2021 January 1,

2023 December 26,

2021 (dollars in thousands) Income from continuing operations $ 1,417 $ 4,321 $ 11,261 $ 10,458 Income tax expense from continuing operations 699 1,388 3,659 2,640 Interest expense, net 644 406 1,363 1,433 Operating income 2,760 6,115 16,283 14,531 Depreciation and amortization 1,087 827 4,054 3,698 Gain on contingent consideration - - - (2,403 ) CARES Act credit - (2,084 ) - (2,084 ) Share-based compensation 220 217 1,085 1,058 Transaction fees 265 15 271 170 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 4,332 $ 5,090 $ 21,693 $ 14,970 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue) 5.6 % 7.5 % 7.3 % 6.3 %

We define "Adjusted EPS" as diluted earnings per share eliminating amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, transaction fees, and certain non-cash expenses such as contingent consideration gains, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance, net of the respective income tax effect.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 1,

2023 December 26,

2021 January 1,

2023 December 26,

2021 Net income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.14 $ 0.41 $ 1.07 $ 1.00 Acquisition amortization 0.05 0.06 0.22 0.23 Gain on contingent consideration - - - (0.23 ) CARES Act - (0.20 ) - (0.20 ) Transaction fees 0.03 - 0.03 0.02 Income tax expense adjustment (0.03 ) 0.03 (0.06 ) 0.04 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.19 $ 0.30 $ 1.26 $ 0.86

