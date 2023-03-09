Emittent / Herausgeber: ID Finance Investments, S.L.
/ Schlagwort(e): ESG/ESG
9th of March 2023 - ID Finance has certified its carbon footprint and obtained the UNE-EN ISO 14064-1:2019 verification, in line with the company's commitment to reduce its environmental impact.
In particular, the certification measures 4 categories:
It is the first step to identify the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions related to the company's business activity and to adopt further measures to reduce and compensate them.
ID Finance is already working to undergo an external audit to obtain the carbon footprint verification for 2022 and to receive the Carbon Print Calculation badge of the Spanish Ministry of Environment. This process will be completed in a couple of months.
Besides of increasing its efforts to cut back its CO2 emissions, ID Finance will select several reforestation projects to compensate its footprint and to comply with its objectives of being carbon neutral.
In the past, after receiving the so called COMPENSO badge, ID Finance has been actively involved in several reforestation projects, both in Spain and Mexico, aimed at preserving and protecting ecosystems and its biodiversity, as well as capturing tons of CO2, thus mitigating the climate change.
About ID Finance
www.idfinance.com
For further information, please contact:
Katia Ballano Göring
PR & Comms manager ID Finance Plazo
katia.ballano@idfinance.com
+34 649 799 327
Veröffentlichung einer Mitteilung, übermittelt durch EQS Group AG.