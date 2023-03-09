India Ratings and Research says solar projects continue to operate in a stable manner, with adequate debt service coverage and comfortable internal liquidity. The fall in module prices over the six months to February 2023 is positive for under-construction projects, it claimed.From pv magazine India India Ratings and Research has maintained a "stable" outlook for the Indian solar sector in fiscal 2023-24, while maintaining a "negative" outlook on wind power projects. It has revised the rating outlook for thermal assets to "positive" from "stable." India added 14 GW of solar and 1.8 GW of wind ...

