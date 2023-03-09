Cyber startup to accelerate the transformation of security operations by leveraging the unprecedented scale and speed of the cloud

Cado Security, provider of the first cloud forensics and incident response platform, today announced the company has raised $20M in funding. The round was led by Eurazeo, a leading global investment company, and joined by Ten Eleven Ventures, the original cybersecurity-focused, global, stage-agnostic investment firm.

This latest investment brings the company's total investment to $31.5M. The funds will build on the company's impressive growth and momentum by further enabling its global expansion and continued innovation through product development, accelerating go-to-market strategies, and growing sales and marketing.

"Rapid, strategic innovation has enabled us to grow quickly and effectively. As a platform purpose-built for the cloud, we are providing the solutions needed so that security teams can drastically speed up incident response in the cloud," said James Campbell, CEO and Co-founder of Cado Security. "Nearly half of today's breaches are cloud based, and with more than 60% of corporate datacurrently stored in the cloud, it's more important than ever to provide cutting-edge solutions that enable organizations to appropriately handle this increasing risk in cloud environments. We are pleased to be working with such world-renowned investors and technology leaders. With their support, combined with our team and continued momentum, we will continue to pave the path as the leader in this critical and rapidly growing segment of cloud security."

Over the past year, Cado Security has experienced accelerated growth and achieved significant milestones, including its availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AWS Marketplace. Additionally, in recognition of its platform's ability to provide comprehensive cloud forensics and incident response capabilities, Cado Security was featured in CRN's 2023 Security 100 List and selected as one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest. The Cado platform effortlessly provides forensic-level detail into cloud, container, and serverless environments, delivering automated data capture, rapid parallel processing, and streamlined investigation and response.

"We are thrilled to be investing in Cado Security," said Thomas Turelier, Vice President Venture Digital, at Eurazeo. "We built a strong conviction that Cado is uniquely positioned to become the leader in the emerging cloud forensics and response automation market. It is becoming fundamental for security and infrastructure teams to take control and automate their post-incident processes in increasingly complex cloud environments. James and his team have built a unique expertise reflected in the depth and reliability of their product. We look forward to partnering with them in the long run and helping them build a category-defining company in cloud security."

Chris Corde, Head of Product for Security Operations at Google Cloud says "The Cado platform speeds up incident response in the cloud by reducing time spent on data collection and processing from days to hours. The fact that security teams no longer have to manually request access to a potentially compromised system is a game changer."

About Cado Security

Cado Security is the provider of the first cloud forensics and incident response platform. By leveraging the scale and speed of the cloud, the Cado platform automates forensic-level data capture and processing across cloud, container, and serverless environments. Only Cado empowers security teams to respond at cloud speed. Backed by Eurazeo, Blossom Capital, and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ and follow us on Twitter @CadoSecurity.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group, with a diversified portfolio of €34.1 billion in Assets Under Management, including €24.1 billion from third parties, invested in 590 companies. With its considerable private equity, private debt, real estate asset and infrastructure expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 410 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term. Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo. Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris. ISIN: FR0000121121 Bloomberg: RF FP Reuters: EURA.PA.

