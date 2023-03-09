String Wound Filter Materials Market worth $1.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "String Wound Filter Materials Market by Yarn Type (PP and Cotton), Core Material (PP and Stainless Steel), End-Use Industry (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical & Petrochemical, and Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", The market for string wound filter materials is approximated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%. Out of the two-string wound filter yarn type types (polypropylene & cotton), polypropylene yarn type has the largest market share. The growing end-use industries such as water & wastewater treatment, chemical & petrochemicals and food & beverages are expected to drive the market. The increasing investments in water & wastewater treatment industry in emerging economies like China and India are also likely to drive the market during the forecast period.





By Yarn Type, Polypropylene yarn accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The low cost and compatibility of the yarn with chemicals & water are the key factors making polypropylene the most preferred yarn type. Cotton accounted for the second-largest yarn after polypropylene yarn type among the string wound filter materials. There are different types of cotton yarns available for the construction of string wound filters, such as natural cotton, natural cotton blend (a blend of natural cotton and polyester fibers), and FDA-approved bleached cotton. These yarns can withstand temperatures nearly to the polypropylene but are relatively less compatible with certain chemicals.

By Core Material, Polypropylene material accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In this report, the string wound filter materials market is divided into three types of core material: polypropylene, stainless steel and others. Other core materials include tinned steel and glass-filled polypropylene. Due to low cost and chemical compatibility polypropylene material in core is preferred by various end-use industries. These characteristics make polypropylene core to hold largest market share in core material for string wound filters followed by stainless steel core. 304 and 316 are the stainless-steel cores commercially used for string wound filters. Stainless steel cores can withstand temperatures up to 400oC, which makes them suitable for high-temperature operations.

By End Use Industry, the water & wastewater treatment segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

In this report, End-use industry is segmented in to water & wastewater treatment, chemical & petrochemical, food & beverages and others. The water & wastewater treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the string wound filter materials market. The growing need for freshwater and high consumption from the industrial sector drives the demand for water & wastewater treatment globally.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the string wound filter materials market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is the hub of foreign investments and growing industrial sectors largely due to low-cost labor and cheap availability of lands. Due to this, manufacturing industries are increasing, which helps to increase the demand for string wound filter materials. In addition to this, the demand for string wound filter materials in this region is also attributed to the growing food and beverages industry. India in Asia Pacific region accounted for highest CAGR in the string wound filter materials market, followed by China and South Korea. These countries are projected to witness a steady increase in consumption between 2022 and 2027.

