Donnerstag, 09.03.2023
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
ACCESSWIRE
09.03.2023 | 12:38
103 Leser
Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for its second quarter fiscal 2023, ended January 31, 2023.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern on March 15, 2023. Management will then host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern to discuss its second quarter results, outlook and strategy, which will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call Information:
Toll-Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 748705
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2205/47829

Replay:
Toll-Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 47829

About Zedge: Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands that serve 44 million monthly active users across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art which includes Zedge Premium, a marketplace targeting the "Creator Economy" that enables artists, celebrities and emerging creators to market NFTs and digital content to Zedge's users; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photo Game;" and Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, in-app purchases and subscriptions. For more information, visit www.zedge.net

Contact: Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA - Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696, ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742807/Zedge-to-Report-Second-Quarter-2023-Results

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
