Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of CTEK AB (21/23)

With effect from March 10, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 21, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CTEK TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019913591 Order book ID: 286548 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 10, 2023, the paid subscription shares in CTEK AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 28, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CTEK BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019913609 Order book ID: 286549 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com