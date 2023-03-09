Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023

WKN: A3C283 ISIN: SE0016798763 Ticker-Symbol: 1F7 
Frankfurt
09.03.23
11:45 Uhr
2,362 Euro
-0,068
-2,80 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.03.2023 | 12:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of CTEK AB (21/23)

With effect from March 10, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 21, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CTEK TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019913591              
Order book ID:  286548                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 10, 2023, the paid subscription shares in CTEK AB will
be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 28, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CTEK BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019913609              
Order book ID:  286549                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
