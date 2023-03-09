Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today reported its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Rob Kay, Lifetime's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our core business continues to deliver solid performance in the face of industrywide challenges, as a result of our strong market share position and proactive cost management actions. Our fourth quarter results reflect the ongoing impact of reduced orders from our customers as retailers continue to focus on rightsizing their inventory levels. Inflationary and other macro-economic challenges also contributed to weaker end market demand, especially in our European markets. Despite the difficult environment, our efforts to reduce costs, restructure our European operations and identify efficiencies throughout the business have driven improved gross margins and continued strong cash flow generation, and we believe that the Company is well positioned for continued top and bottom line growth."

Mr. Kay continued, "Although industry headwinds remain, we believe the Company will outperform 2022 results in the year ahead, driven by more stable global supply chains, normalization of customer ordering patterns, improved profitability from our restructured International business and continued execution on our strategic growth initiatives, including our commercial food service expansion. We are proud to have achieved another year of significant progress for Lifetime, and I'm grateful to our talented team for all their hard work during these challenging times. Importantly, we ended the year with historically high levels of liquidity, and believe we are well positioned to drive shareholder value in 2023."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were $207.0 million, representing a decrease of $48.9 million or 19.1%, as compared to $255.9 million for the corresponding period in 2021. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2022 average rates to 2021 local currency amounts, consolidated net sales decreased $45.5 million or 18.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2021. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin was $74.2 million, or 35.9%, in 2022 as compared to $88.0 million, or 34.4%, for the corresponding period in 2021.

Income from operations was $12.8 million, as compared to $8.9 million in the prior year's quarter.

Adjusted income from operations was $14.4 million as compared to $24.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income was $3.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to net loss of $(0.6) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2021.

Adjusted net income was $4.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to adjusted net income of $14.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2021. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss), as reported, is included below.

Full Year Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $727.7 million, a decrease of $135.2 million, or 15.7%, as compared to consolidated net sales of $862.9 million for the corresponding period in 2021. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2022 average rates to 2021 local currency amounts, consolidated net sales decreased $127.7 million, or 14.9%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2021. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for 2022 was $260.3 million, or 35.8%, compared to $303.3 million, or 35.2%, for the corresponding period in 2021.

Income from operations was $24.3 million in 2022, as compared to $50.8 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Adjusted income from operations was $34.8 million, as compared to $67.2 million for the corresponding period in 2021. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Net loss was $(6.2) million, or $(0.29) per diluted share, in the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to net income of $20.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2021.

Adjusted net income was $6.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, as compared to $36.8 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2021. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to net (loss) income, as reported, is included below.

Adjusted EBITDA was $58.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss, as reported, is included below.

Dividend

On March 8, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including consolidated net sales in constant currency, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted income per common share, adjusted EBITDA, before limitation, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, before limitation, and pro forma adjusted EBITDA. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of a company; or, includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided because the Company's management uses these financial measures in evaluating the Company's on-going financial results and trends, and management believes that exclusion of certain items allows for more accurate period-to-period comparison of the Company's operating performance by investors and analysts. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as indicators of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures of performance. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, the use of the words "believe," "continue," "could," "deliver," "drive,""expect," "improve," "intend," "maintain," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would," "plan," "goal," "target" or similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include all statements regarding the growth of the Company, our financial guidance, our ability to navigate the current environment and advance our strategy, our commitment to increasing investments in future growth initiatives, our initiatives to create value, our efforts to mitigate geopolitical factors and tariffs, our current and projected financial and operating performance, results, and profitability and all guidance related thereto, including forecasted exchange rates and effective tax rates, as well as our continued growth and success, future plans and intentions regarding the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. Such statements represent the Company's current judgments, estimates, and assumptions about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments, estimates, and assumptions are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial or operational results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors. Such factors might include, among others, the Company's ability to comply with the requirements of its credit agreements; the availability of funding under such credit agreements; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources and an appropriate level of debt, as well as to deleverage its balance sheet; the possibility of impairments to the Company's goodwill; the possibility of impairments to the Company's intangible assets; changes in U.S. or foreign trade or tax law and policy; changes in general economic conditions that could affect customer purchasing practices or consumer spending; the impact of changes in general economic conditions on the Company's customers; customer ordering behavior; the performance of our newer products; expenses and other challenges relating to the integration of any future acquisitions; changes in demand for the Company's products, including weaker end market demand; changes in the Company's management team; the significant influence of the Company's largest stockholder; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; changes in U.S. trade policy or the trade policies of nations in which we or our suppliers do business; uncertainty regarding the long-term ramifications of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union; shortages of and price volatility for certain commodities; global health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; social unrest, including related protests and disturbances; conflict or war, including the conflict in Ukraine; macro-economic challenges, including inflationary impacts and disruptions to the global supply chain; increase in supply chain costs; the imposition of tariffs and other trade policies and/or economic sanctions implemented by the U.S. and other governments; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, including our recent acquisition of S'well; our ability to achieve projected synergies with respect to the S'well business; our expectations regarding the future level of demand for our products; our ability to execute on the goals and strategies set forth in our five-year plan; and significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition on the Company's markets, including on the Company's pricing policies, financing sources and ability to maintain an appropriate level of debt. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S'well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company's corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands - except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 207,041 $ 255,858 $ 727,662 $ 862,924 Cost of sales 132,793 167,815 467,346 559,605 Gross margin 74,248 88,043 260,316 303,319 Distribution expenses 19,709 24,302 74,948 80,772 Selling, general and administrative expenses 40,337 40,066 154,545 156,445 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairments - 14,760 - 14,760 Wallace facility remediation expense - - 5,140 500 Restructuring expenses 1,420 - 1,420 - Income from operations 12,782 8,915 24,263 50,842 Interest expense (5,125 ) (3,856 ) (17,205 ) (15,524 ) Mark to market (loss) gain on interest rate derivatives (19 ) 398 1,971 1,062 Income before income taxes and equity in (losses) earnings 7,638 5,457 9,029 36,380 Income tax provision (2,308 ) (6,704 ) (5,728 ) (16,541 ) Equity in (losses) earnings, net of taxes (2,058 ) 621 (9,467 ) 962 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 3,272 $ (626 ) $ (6,166 ) $ 20,801 Weighted-average shares outstanding-basic 21,429 21,556 21,558 21,397 BASIC INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.15 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.29 ) $ 0.97 Weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted 21,607 21,556 21,558 22,037 DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.15 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.29 ) $ 0.94





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands - except share data)



December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,598 $ 27,982 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $14,606 at December 31, 2022 and $16,544 at December 31, 2021 141,195 175,076 Inventory 222,209 270,516 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,254 11,499 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 400,256 485,073 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 18,022 20,748 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 74,869 86,487 INVESTMENTS 12,516 22,295 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 213,887 212,678 OTHER ASSETS 6,338 1,793 TOTAL ASSETS $ 725,888 $ 829,074 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturity of term loan $ - $ 5,771 Accounts payable 38,052 82,573 Accrued expenses 77,602 112,741 Income taxes payable 224 604 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 14,028 12,612 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 129,906 214,301 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 14,995 12,116 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE, LONG-TERM 1,591 1,472 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 76,420 90,824 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 9,607 12,842 REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY 10,424 - TERM LOAN 242,857 241,873 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, shares authorized: 100 shares of Series A and 2,000,000 shares of Series B; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 50,000,000 at December 31, 2022 and 2021; shares issued and outstanding: 21,779,799 at December 31, 2022 and 22,018,016 at December 31, 2021 218 220 Paid-in capital 274,579 271,556 Retained earnings 1,145 17,419 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,854 ) (33,549 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 240,088 255,646 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 725,888 $ 829,074





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (6,166 ) $ 20,801 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,536 22,520 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairments - 14,760 Amortization of financing costs 1,809 1,739 Mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives (1,971 ) (1,062 ) Non-cash lease expense (1,483 ) (1,294 ) Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts 662 (5 ) Deferred income taxes (3,825 ) 1,799 Stock compensation expense 3,846 5,217 Undistributed losses (earnings) from equity investment, net of taxes 9,467 (807 ) Wallace facility remediation expense 5,140 500 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding the effects of business acquisitions) Accounts receivable 33,889 (5,531 ) Inventory 47,443 (67,501 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (2,447 ) 2,043 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (81,365 ) 48,079 Income taxes payable (216 ) (4,270 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 24,319 36,988 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (2,975 ) (3,986 ) Proceeds from sale of shares of equity method investment - 3,061 Acquisition (17,956 ) (178 ) NET CASHUSED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (20,931 ) (1,103 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving credit facility 276,288 103,385 Repayments of revolving credit facility (265,662 ) (130,662 ) Repayments of Term Loan (6,216 ) (10,478 ) Payment of financing costs (1,021 ) - Payments for finance lease obligations (32 ) (117 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock based compensation (1,067 ) (3,189 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 233 877 Payments for stock repurchase (6,320 ) - Cash dividends paid (3,820 ) (3,843 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (7,617 ) (44,027 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash (155 ) 161 DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (4,384 ) (7,981 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 27,982 35,963 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR $ 23,598 $ 27,982



LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,2022 June 30,2022 September 30,2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Net income (loss) as reported $ 380 $ (3,460 ) $ (6,358 ) $ 3,272 $ (6,166 ) Undistributed equity (earnings) losses, net (416 ) (334 ) 8,159 2,058 9,467 Income tax provision (benefit) 1,673 (98 ) 1,845 2,308 5,728 Interest expense 3,767 3,732 4,581 5,125 17,205 Depreciation and amortization 4,899 5,038 4,598 5,001 19,536 Mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives (1,049 ) (304 ) (637 ) 19 (1,971 ) Stock compensation expense 1,174 1,365 1,026 281 3,846 Acquisition related expenses 1,119 75 109 170 1,473 Restructuring expenses - - - 1,420 1,420 Warehouse relocation and redesign expenses(1) 497 73 59 - 629 S'well integration costs(2) 781 864 250 - 1,895 Wallace facility remediation expense - - 5,140 - 5,140 Adjusted EBITDA, before limitation $ 12,825 $ 6,951 $ 18,772 $ 19,654 $ 58,202 Pro forma projected synergies adjustment(3) 3,590 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA, before limitation(5) 61,792 Permitted non-recurring charge limitation(4) (3,589 ) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA(5) $ 12,825 $ 6,951 $ 18,772 $ 19,654 $ 58,203

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2022, the warehouse relocation and redesign expenses included $0.5 million of expenses related to the International segment and $0.1 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment.

(2) For the year ended December 31, 2022, S'well integration costs included $0.5 million of expenses related to inventory step up adjustment in connection with S'well acquisition.

(3) Pro forma projected synergies represents the projected cost savings of $2.3 million associated with the reorganization of the International segment's workforce, $0.9 million associated with the retirement of the Executive Chairman, and $0.4 million associated with reorganization of the U.S. segment's sales management structure.

(4) Permitted non-recurring charges include restructuring expenses, integration charges, Wallace facility remediation expense, and warehouse relocation and redesign expenses. These are permitted exclusions from the Company's adjusted EBITDA, subject to limitations, pursuant to the Company's Debt Agreements.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Company's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude undistributed equity in (earnings) losses, income tax provision (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization, mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, stock compensation expense, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.



Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,2021 June 30,2021 September 30,2021 December 31,2021 December 31,2021 (in thousands) Net income (loss) as reported $ 3,067 $ 5,789 $ 12,571 $ (626 ) $ 20,801 Undistributed equity losses (earnings), net 247 (393 ) (195 ) (466 ) (807 ) Income tax provision 2,416 1,832 5,589 6,704 16,541 Interest expense 4,014 3,819 3,835 3,856 15,524 Depreciation and amortization 5,958 5,765 5,837 4,960 22,520 Mark to market gain on interest rate derivatives (498 ) (46 ) (120 ) (398 ) (1,062 ) Intangible asset impairments - - - 14,760 14,760 Stock compensation expense 1,444 1,328 1,201 1,244 5,217 Acquisition related expenses 182 72 41 378 673 Warehouse relocation expenses(1) - - - 450 450 Wallace facility remediation expense - - 500 - 500 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 16,830 $ 18,166 $ 29,259 $ 30,862 $ 95,117

(1) Warehouse relocation expenses included $0.1 million of expenses related to the International segment and $0.3 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Company's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude undistributed equity in losses (earnings), income tax provision, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, mark to market gain on interest rate derivatives, intangible asset impairments, stock compensation expense, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands - except per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share (in thousands - except per share data):

Three Months EndedDecember 31, Year EndedDecember 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) as reported $ 3,272 $ (626 ) $ (6,166 ) $ 20,801 Adjustments: Acquisition related expenses 170 378 1,473 673 Restructuring expenses 1,420 - 1,420 - S'well integration costs(1) - - 1,895 - Warehouse relocation and redesign expenses(2) - 450 629 450 Impairment of Grupo Vasconia investment - - 6,168 - Mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives 19 (398 ) (1,971 ) (1,062 ) Intangible asset impairments - 14,760 - 14,760 Foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss - - - 3,404 Gain on change in ownership in equity method investment - - - (2,703 ) Wallace facility remediation expense - - 5,140 500 Income tax effect on adjustments (203 ) (144 ) (1,922 ) (28 ) Adjusted net income(3) $ 4,678 $ 14,420 $ 6,666 $ 36,795 Adjusted diluted income per share(3)(4) $ 0.22 $ 0.65 $ 0.31 $ 1.67

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2022, S'well integration costs included $0.5 million of expenses related to inventory step up adjustment in connection with S'well acquisition.

(2) For the year ended December 31, 2022 warehouse relocation and redesign expenses included $0.5 million of expenses related to the International segment and $0.1 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment. For the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2021 warehouse relocation expenses included $0.1 million of expenses related to the International segment and $0.3 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment.

(3) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2022 excludes acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses, S'well integration costs, warehouse relocation and redesign expenses, impairment of Grupo Vasconia investment, mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives, and Wallace facility remediation expense. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.



Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2021 excludes acquisition expenses, warehouse relocation expenses, mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives, intangible asset impairments, foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, gain on change in ownership in equity method investment and Wallace facility remediation expense. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

(4)Adjusted diluted income per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,607 and 22,251 for the three month period ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and 21,818 and 22,037 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2022 include the effect of dilutive securities of 178 and 260 shares, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2021 include the effect of dilutive securities of 695 and 640 shares, respectively.



LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Constant Currency:

As Reported

Three Months Ended

December 31, Constant Currency(1)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2022 2021 Increase

(Decrease) 2022 2021 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency

Including

Currency

Currency

Impact U.S. $ 192,952 $ 230,146 $ (37,194 ) $ 192,952 $ 230,161 $ (37,209 ) $ (15 ) (16.2 )% (16.2 )% - % International $ 14,089 $ 25,713 $ (11,624 ) $ 14,089 $ 22,409 $ (8,320 ) $ 3,304 (37.1 )% (45.2 )% (8.1 )% Total net sales $ 207,041 $ 255,859 $ (48,818 ) $ 207,041 $ 252,570 $ (45,529 ) $ 3,289 (18.0 )% (19.1 )% (1.1 )%





As Reported

Year Ended

December 31, Constant Currency(1)

Year Ended

December 31, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2022 2021 Increase

(Decrease) 2022 2021 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency

Including

Currency

Currency

Impact U.S. $ 669,178 $ 770,633 $ (101,455 ) $ 669,178 $ 770,507 $ (101,329 ) $ 126 (13.2 )% (13.2 )% - % International $ 58,484 $ 92,291 $ (33,807 ) $ 58,484 $ 84,891 $ (26,407 ) $ 7,400 (31.1 )% (36.6 )% (5.5 )% Total net sales $ 727,662 $ 862,924 $ (135,262 ) $ 727,662 $ 855,398 $ (127,736 ) $ 7,526 (14.9 )% (15.7 )% (0.8 )%

(1) "Constant Currency" is determined by applying the 2022 average exchange rates to the prior year local currency sales amounts, with the difference between the change in "As Reported" net sales and "Constant Currency" net sales, reported in the table as "Currency Impact". Constant currency sales growth is intended to exclude the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Adjusted income from operations (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Income from operations $ 12,782 $ 8,915 $ 24,263 $ 50,842 Acquisition related expenses 170 378 1,473 673 Restructuring expenses 1,420 - 1,420 - S'well integration costs - - 1,895 - Warehouse relocation and redesign expenses(1) - 450 629 450 Intangible asset impairments - 14,760 - 14,760 Wallace facility remediation expense - - 5,140 500 Total adjustments 1,590 15,588 10,557 16,383 Adjusted income from operations(2) $ 14,372 $ 24,503 $ 34,820 $ 67,225