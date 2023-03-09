Arhaus, Inc.: Arhaus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Net Revenue Up 49.6% with Comparable Growth of 47.0%

Full Year Net Revenue Up 54.2% with Comparable Growth of 51.6%

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS; "Arhaus" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net revenue increased 49.6% to $356 million

Comparable Growth (1) of 47.0%

of 47.0% Net and Comprehensive Income of $47 million

Adjusted Net Income of $48 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 126.4% to $74 million



Full Year 2022 Highlights

Net revenue increased 54.2% to $1,229 million

Comparable Growth (1) of 51.6%

of 51.6% Net and Comprehensive Income of $137 million

Adjusted Net Income of $142 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 81.1% to $223 million



Full Year 2023 Outlook Highlights

Net revenue of $1,240 million to $1,300 million

Comparable Growth (1) of (4)% to 1%

of (4)% to 1% Net and Comprehensive Income of $95 million to $110 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $180 million to $195 million

CEO Comments

John Reed, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented,

"I am so proud of the tremendous accomplishments of the Arhaus team in 2022. We achieved over $1.2 billion in net revenue, up 54% from 2021, with net income of $137 million and adjusted EBITDA of $223 million, an 81% increase over 2021.

"Our remarkable fourth quarter performance was driven in large part by the investments in our supply chain and distribution infrastructure that enabled us to accelerate delivery of product in the backlog we had previously expected to deliver in 2023. This resulted in stronger than expected net revenue and earnings performance in the quarter, and most importantly, drove better delivery times and delighted our clients.

"As we look to 2023, the year is off to a strong start, with demand comparable growth(2) in the first two months of the quarter up high-single-digits. We are very pleased to be continuing to invest in the business for growth this year, and these investments along with the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop and the pull-forward of backlog delivery into late 2022, are expected to temporarily weigh on net revenue and profitability.

"Notably, we are most excited about our expected showroom enhancements in 2023 that include seventeen separate real estate projects, by far our most aggressive showroom opening, relocation and expansion schedule to date. We are planning to add a record number of new showrooms during the year, with twelve new showroom openings and five renovation, relocation and expansion projects, most in the second half of the year."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Net revenue increased 49.6% to $356 million, compared to $238 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by strong demand in both our Showroom and eCommerce sales channels and the delivery of orders in the backlog as our supply chain continues to improve.

Comparable growth(1) was 47.0% and demand comparable growth(2) was 10.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross margin increased 63.0% to $158 million, compared to $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by higher net revenue, partially offset by higher variable costs related to the increase in net revenue, including product, transportation and variable rent expense.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses decreased 6.1% to $94 million, compared to $100 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the non-recurrence of derivative expense related to the termination of a former credit facility, lower equity-based compensation expense, the non-recurrence of one-time initial public offering ("IPO") expenses, and lower variable compensation in our Showrooms. This was partially offset by increased warehouse expense and corporate expense to support the growth of the business.

Net and comprehensive income was $47 million, a 606.1% increase compared to $7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This includes the non-recurrence in 2021 of an income tax benefit of $12 million primarily related to the recognition of a deferred tax asset that arose from the November 2021 reorganization of the Company's ownership structure for the purpose of issuing stock on a publicly traded exchange (the "Reorganization"). Net Income as a percent of net revenue increased 1040 basis points to 13.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted Net Income was $48 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $17 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 126.4% to $74 million, compared to $33 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net revenue increased 700 basis points to 20.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 13.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Results

Net revenue in 2022 increased 54.2% to $1,229 million, compared to $797 million in 2021. The increase was driven primarily by higher demand in both Showroom and eCommerce channels as well as the delivery of orders in the backlog as our supply chain improved. Net revenue from eCommerce increased 43.3% to $207 million.

Full year comparable growth(1) was 51.6%, compared to 51.0% in 2021 and full year demand comparable growth(2) was 13.8%.

Gross margin increased 59.1% to $525 million in 2022, compared to $330 million in 2021, driven by higher net revenue, partially offset by higher variable costs related to the increase in net revenue, including product, transportation and variable rent expense, as well as higher credit card fees related to increased interest rates and demand.

Full year SG&A expense increased 15.0% to $340 million, compared to $296 million in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by investments to support the growth of the business, including higher corporate and warehouse expenses as new Showrooms open and we expand distribution capacity, as well as new public company related costs, partially offset by the non-recurrence of both derivative expense related to the termination of a former credit facility and one-time IPO expenses.

Net and comprehensive income of $137 million was a 270.0% increase compared to $37 million in 2021. The increase was driven by higher net revenue, partially offset by the above factors and the non-recurrence of an income tax benefit of $10 million primarily related to the deferred tax asset that arose from the Reorganization. Net Income as a percent of net revenue increased 650 basis points to 11.1% in 2022, compared to 4.6% in 2021. Adjusted net income of $142 million was a 70.6% increase compared to $83 million in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 81.1%, to $223 million, compared to $123 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net revenue increased 270 basis points to 18.1% in 2022, compared to 15.4% in 2021.

To support long term growth, the Company invested significantly in the expansion of its distribution footprint, opening an approximately 800,000 square foot distribution center facility in Dallas and expanding the distribution facility in Ohio by approximately 200,000 square feet.

The Company ended the year with 81 total showrooms across 29 states.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights, as of December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $145 million, and the Company had no long-term debt at December 31, 2022. Net merchandise inventory increased 37.5% to $286 million, compared to $208 million as of December 31, 2021. Client deposits decreased 23.5% to $203 million, primarily due to improved delivery of orders in backlog and lower demand comparable growth(2) in 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $74 million, compared to $146 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

For the full year ended December 31, 2022, net cash used in investing activities was approximately $53 million, which includes landlord contributions of approximately $16 million and company-funded capital expenditures(3) of approximately $36 million. For the full year ended December 31, 2021, net cash used in investing activities was approximately $48 million, which included landlord contributions of approximately $18 million and company-funded capital expenditures of approximately $30 million. The increase in company-funded capital expenditures was primarily driven by growth-related investments, including new distribution capacity and costs related to new Showroom openings and investments to enhance omni-channel and technology capabilities, including information technology and systems infrastructure, all of which are expected to accelerate brand awareness, support growth and generate efficiencies from scale.

Outlook

The table below presents our expectations for selected full year 2023 financial operating results.

Full Year 2023 Net revenue $1,240 million to $1,300 million Comparable growth(1) (4)% to 1% Net income(4) $95 million to $110 million Adjusted EBITDA(5) $180 million to $195 million Other estimates : Company-funded capital expenditures(3) $75 million to $85 million Fully diluted shares ~141 million Effective tax rate ~26%

In 2023, the Company plans to open twelve new showrooms, as well as renovate, relocate and expand five locations.

(1) Comparable growth is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of the dollar value of orders delivered (based on purchase price), net of the dollar value of returns (based on amount credited to client), from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our direct-mail catalog.

(2) Demand comparable growth is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of demand from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our direct-mail catalog.

(3) Company-funded capital expenditures is defined as total net cash used in investing activities less landlord contributions.

(4) U.S. GAAP net income.

(5) We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because we do not provide guidance for the various reconciling items. These items include, but are not limited to, future share-based compensation expense, income taxes, interest expense, and transaction costs. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With 81 showroom and design center locations across?the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue and adjusted net income, which present operating results on an adjusted basis.

We use non-GAAP measures to help assess the performance of our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to our investors as they present an informative supplemental view of our results from period to period by removing the effect of non-recurring items. However, our inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which we have made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. These non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. These measures should only be read together with the corresponding GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, including statements under the headings "Full Year 2023 Outlook Highlights" and "Outlook" are not based on historical fact and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, "may," "could," "seek," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "likely," "believe," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "forecast," or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results or returns and no representation or warranty is made regarding future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond our control that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage and maintain the growth rate of our business; our ability to obtain quality merchandise in sufficient quantities; disruption in our receiving and distribution system, including delays in the integration of our new distribution centers and the possibility that we may not realize the anticipated benefits of multiple distribution centers; the possibility of cyberattacks and our ability to maintain adequate cybersecurity systems and procedures; loss, corruption and misappropriation of data and information relating to clients and employees; changes in and compliance with applicable data privacy rules and regulations; risks as a result of constraints in our supply chain; a failure of our vendors to meet our quality standards; declines in general economic conditions that affect consumer confidence and consumer spending that could adversely affect our revenue; our ability to anticipate changes in consumer preferences; risks related to maintaining and increasing showroom traffic and sales; our ability to compete in our market; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; compliance with applicable governmental regulations; effectively managing our eCommerce business and digital marketing efforts; our reliance on third-party transportation carriers and risks associated with increased freight and transportation costs; the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business; and compliance with SEC rules and regulations as a public reporting company. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Furthermore, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and financial results and on the world economy as a whole may heighten the risks and uncertainties that affect our forward-looking statements described above. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2022 and 2021

2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,181 $ 123,777 Restricted cash equivalents 7,346 7,131 Accounts receivable, net 1,734 228 Merchandise inventory, net 286,419 208,343 Prepaid and other current assets 37,371 28,517 Total current assets 478,051 367,996 Operating right-of-use assets 252,055 - Financing right-of-use assets 38,522 - Property, furniture and equipment, net 135,066 179,631 Deferred tax asset 16,841 27,684 Goodwill 10,961 10,961 Other noncurrent assets 296 278 Total assets $ 931,792 $ 586,550 Liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity (deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 62,636 $ 51,429 Accrued taxes 12,256 7,302 Accrued wages 20,860 16,524 Accrued other expenses 35,169 61,047 Client deposits 202,587 264,929 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 39,744 - Current portion of financing lease liabilities 531 - Total current liabilities 373,783 401,231 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 289,871 - Financing lease liabilities, long-term 51,835 - Capital lease obligation - 50,525 Deferred rent and lease incentives 2,272 63,037 Other long-term liabilities 4,336 1,992 Total liabilities $ 722,097 $ 516,785 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Class A shares, par value $0.001 per share (600,000,000 shares authorized, 51,437,348 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, 50,427,390 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021) $ 51 $ 50 Class B shares, par value $0.001 par value per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 87,115,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, 86,519,002 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021) 87 87 Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit) 20,053 (116,581 ) Additional Paid-in Capital 189,504 186,209 Total Arhaus, Inc. stockholders' equity 209,695 69,765 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 931,792 $ 586,550





Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

2022 2021 Net revenue $ 1,228,928 $ 796,922 Cost of goods sold 703,869 466,989 Gross margin 525,059 329,933 Selling, general and administrative expenses 340,388 296,117 Loss on disposal of assets - 466 Income from operations 184,671 33,350 Interest expense, net 3,387 5,432 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,450 Other income (1,294 ) (320 ) Income before taxes 182,578 26,788 Income tax expense (benefit) 45,944 (10,144 ) Net and comprehensive income $ 136,634 $ 36,932 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - 15,815 Net and comprehensive income attributable to Company 136,634 21,117 Net and comprehensive income attributable to Arhaus, Inc. $ 136,634 $ 21,117 Net and comprehensive income per share, basic Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic 138,094,180 116,013,492 Net and comprehensive income per share, basic $ 0.99 $ 0.18 Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 139,605,550 119,521,442 Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted $ 0.98 $ 0.18





Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 136,634 36,932 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 24,901 23,922 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 29,052 - Amortization of deferred financing fees and interest on finance/capital lease in excess of principal paid 12,649 1,734 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,450 Equity based compensation 4,288 6,383 Deferred tax assets 9,771 (10,216 ) Derivative expense associated with Term Loan exit fee - 44,544 Loss on disposal of property, furniture and equipment - 466 Amortization and write-off of lease incentives (304 ) (6,112 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (1,506 ) 372 Merchandise inventory (78,076 ) (100,321 ) Prepaid and other current assets (9,252 ) (3,333 ) Other noncurrent assets (77 ) (288 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 638 493 Accounts payable 14,014 17,595 Accrued expenses 27,746 17,302 Operating lease liabilities (33,682 ) - Deferred rent and lease incentives - 4,518 Client deposits (62,342 ) 110,802 Net cash provided by operating activities 74,454 146,243 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, furniture and equipment (52,658 ) (47,870 ) Net cash used in investing activities (52,658 ) (47,870 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on fees associated with early extinguishment of debt - (609 ) Repayments of related party notes - (1,000 ) Proceeds from related party notes - 1,000 Payments of debt issuance costs - (288 ) Principal payments under capital leases - (107 ) Principal payments under finance leases (177 ) - Payment of Term Loan exit fee derivative - (64,139 ) Payments of pre-IPO dividend to noncontrolling interests of Arhaus, LLC - (50,659 ) Shareholder distributions - (61,915 ) Proceeds from capital contribution - 2,764 Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in IPO, net of underwriting costs - 157,258 Payments of offering costs - (5,907 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders - (7,865 ) Net cash used in financing activities (177 ) (31,467 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents 21,619 66,906 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents Beginning of year 130,908 64,002 End of year $ 152,527 $ 130,908 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid in cash $ 5,155 $ 5,121 Interest received in cash 1,373 - Income taxes paid in cash 34,943 1,403 Noncash operating activities: Lease incentives 4,312 5,352 Noncash investing activities: Purchase of property, furniture and equipment in accounts payable 3,160 5,968 Noncash financing activities: Conversion of units of Arhaus, LLC to shares of Arhaus, Inc. - 124 Contribution of deferred tax asset from wholly owned subsidiary - 17,436 Capital contribution from CEO related to long-tenured employee award - 4,551 Capital contribution from CEO for deferred compensation plan - 3,872 Adjustment to deferred tax asset impact of Reorganization from partnership to a corporation (1,072 ) - Derecognition of build-to-suit assets as a result of ASC 842 adoption (31,017 ) - Property, furniture and equipment additions due to build-to-suit lease transactions - 31,017 Capital contributions 80 - Capital lease obligation - 2,591





Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

(In thousands)

Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

2022 2021 Net income $ 136,634 $ 36,932 Adjustments (pre-tax): Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,450 Derivative expense(1) - 44,544 Other expenses(2) 7,382 11,609 Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax 7,382 57,603 Less: Change in tax status (3) - 9,137 Less: Tax effect of adjustments(4) 1,912 2,118 Adjusted net income $ 142,104 $ 83,280 Adjusted net income per share, basic Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic 138,094,180 116,013,492 Adjusted net income per share, basic $ 1.03 $ 0.72 Adjusted net income per share, diluted Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 139,605,550 119,521,442 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 1.02 $ 0.70

(1) We repaid a term loan from a prior credit facility ("Term Loan") in full on December 28, 2020. The derivative expense relates to the change in the fair value of the exit fee at the end of each reporting period. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the IPO to pay the derivative liability on November 8, 2021.

(2) Other expenses represent costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as third-party consulting costs, one-time project start-up costs, one-time costs related to the Reorganization and IPO, severance, signing bonuses, recruiting and project-based strategic initiatives. For the year ended December 31, 2022, these other expenses consisted largely of $5.0 million of costs related to the opening and set-up of our Dallas distribution center and $1.6 million severance, signing bonuses and recruiting costs. For the year ended December 31, 2021, these other expenses consisted primarily of $9.7 million of costs related to the Reorganization and IPO and $2.1 million of severance, signing bonuses and recruiting costs.

(3) Reflects income tax benefit related to the change in tax status of a subsidiary as a result of the Reorganization.

(4) The Company applied its normalized tax rate of 25.9% and 14.5% on adjustments recognized after the Company's change in tax status for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(Dollars in thousands)

Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

2022 2021 Net income $ 136,634 $ 36,932 Interest expense, net 3,387 5,432 Income tax expense (benefit) 45,944 (10,144 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,901 23,922 EBITDA 210,866 56,142 Equity based compensation(1) 4,288 9,147 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,450 Derivative expense(2) - 44,544 Other expenses(3) 7,382 11,609 Adjusted EBITDA $ 222,536 $ 122,892 Net revenue $ 1,228,928 $ 796,922 Net income as a % of net revenue 11.1 % 4.6 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 18.1 % 15.4 %

(1) Equity based compensation represents compensation expense for equity awards provided to employees and compensation expense related to John Reed's one-time transfer of Class A Common stock to certain long-tenured employees in 2021.

(2) We repaid a term loan from a prior credit facility ("Term Loan") in full on December 28, 2020. The derivative expense relates to the change in the fair value of the exit fee at the end of each reporting period.

(3) Other expenses represent costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as third-party consulting costs, one-time project start-up costs, one-time costs related to the Reorganization and IPO, severance, signing bonuses, recruiting and project-based strategic initiatives. For the year ended December 31, 2022, these other expenses consisted largely of $5.0 million of costs related to the opening and set-up of our Dallas distribution center and $1.6 million of severance, signing bonuses and recruiting costs. For the year ended December 31, 2021, these other expenses consisted primarily of $9.7 million of costs related to the Reorganization and IPO and $2.1 million of severance, signing bonuses and recruiting costs.

Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

2022 2021 Net revenue $ 356,333 $ 238,232 Cost of goods sold 198,308 141,279 Gross margin 158,025 96,953 Selling, general and administrative expenses 93,621 99,674 Loss on disposal of assets - - Income from operations 64,404 (2,721 ) Interest expense, net 20 1,341 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,450 Other income (710 ) (320 ) Income before taxes 65,094 (5,192 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 18,093 (11,848 ) Net and comprehensive income $ 47,001 $ 6,656 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest - (1,684 ) Net and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Company 47,001 8,340 Net and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Arhaus, Inc. $ 47,001 $ 8,340 Net and comprehensive income per share, basic Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic 138,552,948 127,748,782 Net and comprehensive income per share, basic $ 0.34 $ 0.07 Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 139,782,193 127,748,782 Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.07





Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

2022 2021 Net income $ 47,001 $ 6,656 Adjustments (pre-tax): Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,450 Derivative expense(1) - 14,639 Other expenses(2) 815 5,803 Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax 815 21,892 Less: Change in tax status(3) - 9,137 Less: Tax effect of adjustments(4) 213 2,118 Adjusted net income $ 47,603 $ 17,293 Adjusted net income per share, basic Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic 138,552,948 127,748,782 Adjusted net income per share, basic $ 0.34 $ 0.14 Adjusted net income per share, diluted Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 139,782,193 127,748,782 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.14

(1) We repaid a term loan from a prior credit facility ("Term Loan") in full on December 28, 2020. The derivative expense relates to the change in the fair value of the exit fee at the end of each reporting period. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the IPO to pay the derivative liability on November 8, 2021.

(2) Other expenses represent costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as third-party consulting costs, one-time project start-up costs, one-time costs related to the Reorganization and IPO, severance, signing bonuses, recruiting and project-based strategic initiatives. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, these other expenses consisted largely of $0.4 million of costs related to the opening and set-up of our Dallas distribution center and $0.4 million severance, signing bonuses and recruiting costs. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, these other expenses consisted primarily of $4.7 million of costs related to the Reorganization and IPO and $0.6 million of severance, signing bonuses and recruiting costs.

(3) Reflects income tax benefit related to the change in tax status of a subsidiary as a result of the Reorganization.

(4) The Company applied its normalized tax rate of 26.2% and 14.5% on adjustments recognized after the Company's change in tax status for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

2022 2021 Net income $ 47,001 $ 6,656 Interest expense, net 20 1,341 Income tax expense (benefit) 18,093 (11,848 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,582 6,716 EBITDA 71,696 2,865 Equity based compensation(1) 1,674 8,012 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,450 Derivative expense(2) - 14,639 Other expenses(3) 815 5,803 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,185 $ 32,769 Net revenue $ 356,333 $ 238,232 Net income as a % of net revenue 13.2 % 2.8 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 20.8 % 13.8 %

(1) Share based compensation represents compensation expense for equity awards provided to employees and compensation expense related to John Reed's one-time transfer of Class A Common stock to certain long-tenured employees.

(2) We repaid a term loan from a prior credit facility ("Term Loan") in full on December 28, 2020. The derivative expense relates to the change in the fair value of the exit fee at the end of each reporting period. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the IPO to pay the derivative liability on November 8, 2021.

(3) Other expenses represent costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as third-party consulting costs, one-time project start-up costs, one-time costs related to the Reorganization and IPO, severance, signing bonuses, recruiting and project-based strategic initiatives. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, these other expenses consisted largely of $0.4 million of costs related to the opening and set-up of our Dallas distribution center and $0.4 million severance, signing bonuses and recruiting costs. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, these other expenses consisted primarily of $4.7 million of costs related to the Reorganization and IPO and $0.6 million of severance, signing bonuses and recruiting costs.