Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) ("DSG" or the "Company"), a premier, multi-platform distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and industrial technologies markets, today announced consolidated results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Note Regarding Reverse Merger Accounting

As a result of the April 1, 2022 strategic combination of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity, our financial results are reported under reverse merger accounting treatment as required by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Accordingly, Lawson Products results are included only for the period following the April 1, 2022 merger closing date. GAAP results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include the combined results of Gexpro Services and TestEquity, GAAP results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 include the results of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity and GAAP results for the year ended December 31, 2022 include the results of Lawson Products for the nine months after the April 1, 2022 merger closing date as well as the results of Gexpro Services and TestEquity for the full twelve months.

The following represents a summary of certain operating results (unaudited). See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables 2 and 3.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change GAAP Revenue $ 328,850 $ 129,221 154.5 % $ 1,151,422 $ 520,290 121.3 % Pre-Merger Revenue(1) - 102,067 N/M 117,877 417,733 N/M Adjusted Revenue 328,850 231,288 42.2 % 1,269,299 938,023 35.3 % GAAP Operating Income 12,658 (1,791 ) N/M 41,786 11,421 265.9 % Pre-Merger Operating Income(1) - (825 ) N/M 12,076 11,987 0.7 % Adjusted Operating Income 12,658 (2,616 ) N/M 53,862 23,408 130.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,003 $ 17,657 92.6 % $ 123,028 $ 75,219 63.6 % GAAP Operating income as a percent of GAAP Revenue 3.8 % (1.4 )% 3.6 % 2.2 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Adjusted Revenue 10.3 % 7.6 % 9.7 % 8.0 %

(1) Represents Lawson Products pre-merger revenue and operating income

Bryan King, CEO and Chairman of the Board, said, " We are pleased with fourth quarter results that exceeded expectations. Our continued topline growth and sequential improvement in margins further supports our strategic decision to combine Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity. While macroeconomic uncertainties remain, we are laser-focused on driving greater returns on cash flow through a combination of organic growth, strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies. We believe that our disciplined approach to capital allocation through our asset light model coupled with our strengthening balance sheet positions us to further generate meaningful returns and cash flow in 2023.

" Fourth quarter revenue grew to nearly $329 million, consisting of organic growth of 16.7% as well as revenue from acquisitions. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA grew $16.3 million over a year ago to $34.0 million or 10.3% of adjusted revenue, with an expansion in margins over the third quarter on fewer selling days. On a full year basis, we realized strong comparable adjusted revenue growth of over 35% and adjusted margin expansion in terms of dollars and percentage. I want to congratulate our leadership teams for successfully completing five acquisitions in 2022, as well as realizing sequential margin expansion as the year developed," concluded Mr. King.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (1)

GAAP revenue was $328.9 million, an increase of $199.6 million or 154.5%, which included $60.2 million of additional revenue from companies acquired in 2021 and 2022 other than Lawson Products.

Non-GAAP adjusted revenue, which in the fourth quarter of 2021 includes the pre-merger revenue of Lawson Products, increased approximately $97.6 million or 42.2% to $328.9 million. This improvement was driven by organic growth of 16.7% and revenue from companies acquired in 2021 and 2022 (other than Lawson Products).

Reported operating income increased by $14.4 million from the prior year period to $12.7 million or 3.8% of GAAP revenue.

Diluted loss per share was $0.10 for the quarter compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.47 in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.25 in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to $0.15 for the same period a year ago.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased by $16.3 million from the prior year period to $34.0 million or 10.3% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue.

In November, the Board authorized an increase of the existing share buy-back program from $7.5 million to $12.5 million. During 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 54,000 shares of its common stock for an aggregate price of $1.9 million on top of $3.0 million previously repurchased which leaves $7.6 million available under its expanded authorized share repurchase plan.

(1) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables 2 and 4.

Full Year Highlights (2)

GAAP revenue was $1.15 billion, an increase of $631.1 million or 121.3%. The increase was driven by the inclusion of Lawson Products revenue of $324.8 million following the April 1, 2022 merger closing date and $203.6 million of additional revenue from companies acquired in 2021 and 2022 (other than Lawson Products).

Non-GAAP adjusted revenue was $1.27 billion, which in 2022 and 2021 includes the pre-merger revenue of Lawson Products, increased approximately $331.3 million or 35.3%. This improvement was driven by organic growth of 13.8% and revenue from companies acquired in 2021 and 2022 (other than Lawson Products).

Reported operating income increased by $30.4 million from the prior year period to $41.8 million or 3.6% of GAAP revenue.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.42 for the year compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.49 in the year ago period.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased by $47.8 million from the prior year period to $123.0 million or 9.7% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue.

The Company ended the year with $24.6 million of cash on hand and $77.0 million of availability under its credit facility with net debt leverage of 3.1x. Net capital expenditures were $11.3 million during 2022.

(2) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in table 3.

The following represents a summary of certain operating results for each reportable segment (unaudited). See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in table 2.

Lawson Products Gexpro Services TestEquity Other Consolidated DSG (Dollars in thousands) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 GAAP Revenue $ 108,029 $ - $ 100,103 $ 66,516 $ 105,374 $ 62,705 $ 15,344 $ - $ 328,850 $ 129,221 Pre-Merger Revenue(1) - 89,791 - - - - - 12,276 - 102,067 Adjusted Revenue $ 108,029 $ 89,791 $ 100,103 $ 66,516 $ 105,374 $ 62,705 $ 15,344 $ 12,276 $ 328,850 $ 231,288 GAAP Operating Income $ 3,746 $ - $ 4,317 $ (2,428 ) $ 3,932 $ 637 $ 663 $ - $ 12,658 $ (1,791 ) Pre-Merger Operating Income(1) - (1,995 ) - - - - - 1,170 - (825 ) Adjusted Operating Income 3,746 (1,995 ) 4,317 (2,428 ) 3,932 637 663 1,170 12,658 (2,616 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,509 $ 6,839 $ 10,795 $ 4,587 $ 10,476 $ 4,645 $ 1,223 $ 1,586 $ 34,003 $ 17,657 GAAP Operating income as a percent of GAAP Revenue 3.5 % - % 4.3 % (3.7 )% 3.7 % 1.0 % 4.3 % - % 3.8 % (1.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Adjusted Revenue 10.7 % 7.6 % 10.8 % 6.9 % 9.9 % 7.4 % 8.0 % 12.9 % 10.3 % 7.6 %

(1) Represents Lawson Products and The Bolt Supply House pre-merger revenue and operating income

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. The terms "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplates," "continues," "could," "ensure," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "if," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "shall," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. DSG can give no assurance that any goal or plan set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and DSG cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made. DSG undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks associated with DSG's business are also discussed from time to time in the reports DSG files with the SEC, including DSG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, DSG's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and DSG's Current Reports on Form 8-K. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: (i) whether or not the terms of the earnout provisions in either of the merger agreements will be satisfied such that DSG would be required to issue additional shares of common stock in connection with the mergers; (ii) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the mergers; (iii) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the mergers results in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; and (iv) any problems arising in combining the businesses of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected.

-TABLES FOLLOW-

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,554 $ 14,671 Restricted cash 186 - Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 166,301 80,574 Inventories, net 264,374 132,717 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,773 8,098 Total current assets 478,188 236,060 Property, plant and equipment, net 64,395 9,079 Rental equipment, net 27,139 24,727 Goodwill 348,048 104,211 Deferred tax asset 189 266 Intangible assets, net 227,994 96,608 Cash value of life insurance 17,166 - Right of use assets 46,755 19,662 Other assets 5,736 747 Total assets $ 1,215,610 $ 491,360 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 80,486 $ 47,958 Current portion of long-term debt 16,352 134,405 Current portion of lease obligation 9,964 4,641 Earnout derivative liability - - Related party payables - 4,813 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 62,677 23,126 Total current liabilities 169,479 214,943 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 395,825 93,134 Security bonus plan 9,651 - Deferred compensation 9,962 - Lease obligation 39,828 16,132 Deferred tax liability 23,834 808 Other liabilities 4,036 574 Total liabilities 652,615 325,591 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, issued and outstanding - None - - Common stock, $1 par value: Authorized - 35,000,000 shares

Issued - 19,730,362 and 10,542,333 shares, respectively

Outstanding - 19,416,784 and 10,294,824 shares, respectively 19,417 10,318 Capital in excess of par value 591,796 197,057 Retained deficit (25,736 ) (33,142 ) Treasury stock - 313,578 and 247,509 shares, respectively (12,526 ) (10,033 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (9,956 ) 1,569 Total stockholders' equity 562,995 165,769 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,215,610 $ 491,360

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 328,850 $ 129,221 $ 1,151,422 $ 520,290 Cost of goods sold 212,558 97,769 760,524 390,012 Gross profit 116,292 31,452 390,898 130,278 Selling, general and administrative expenses 103,634 33,243 349,112 118,857 Operating income (loss) 12,658 (1,791 ) 41,786 11,421 Interest expense (7,597 ) (4,255 ) (24,301 ) (16,737 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (3,395 ) - Change in fair value of earnout liabilities (4,431 ) - (483 ) - Other income (expense), net (894 ) 905 (670 ) 577 Income (loss) before income taxes (264 ) (5,141 ) 12,937 (4,739 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,619 (293 ) 5,531 313 Net income (loss) $ (1,883 ) $ (4,848 ) $ 7,406 $ (5,052 ) Basic income (loss) per share of common stock $ (0.10 ) $ (0.47 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.49 ) Diluted income (loss) per share of common stock $ (0.10 ) $ (0.47 ) $ 0.42 $ (0.49 )

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 7,406 $ (5,052 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 45,186 18,683 Amortization of debt issue costs 1,888 1,297 Extinguishment of debt 3,395 - Stock-based compensation 2,448 - Deferred income taxes (2,406 ) (3,999 ) Change in fair value of earnout liability 483 - Gain on sale of rental equipment (3,632 ) (2,055 ) Bargain purchase option - (1,363 ) Charge for step-up of acquired inventory 2,866 - Net realizable value and reserve adjustment for obsolete and excess inventory 4,608 1,104 Bad debt expense 795 939 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (21,771 ) 6,936 Inventories (42,404 ) (5,059 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,874 ) 1,732 Accounts payable (8,839 ) (2,241 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,492 2,894 Other changes in operating assets and liabilities (3,670 ) (3,496 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (11,029 ) 10,320 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (8,307 ) (3,026 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (115,343 ) (33,936 ) Purchases of rental equipment (11,794 ) (10,755 ) Proceeds from sale of rental equipment 8,756 6,341 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (126,688 ) (41,376 ) Financing activities Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 383,489 38,121 Payments on revolving lines of credit (320,751 ) (11,200 ) Proceeds from term loans 445,630 6,000 Payments on term loans (335,305 ) (7,486 ) Deferred financing costs (11,956 ) - Capital contribution - 9,233 Repurchase of common stock (1,940 ) - Shares repurchased held in treasury (520 ) - Payment of financing lease principal (429 ) - Payment on seller's note (9,757 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 148,461 34,668 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (675 ) 660 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,069 4,272 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 14,671 10,399 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 24,740 $ 14,671 Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,554 $ 14,671 Restricted cash 186 - Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 24,740 $ 14,671

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 1 - Selected Segment Financial Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Lawson $ 108,029 $ - Gexpro Services 100,103 66,516 TestEquity 105,374 62,705 Other 15,344 - Total $ 328,850 $ 129,221 Operating Income: Lawson $ 3,746 $ - Gexpro Services 4,317 (2,428 ) TestEquity 3,932 637 Other 663 - Total $ 12,658 $ (1,791 )

DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC. SEC REGULATION G GAAP RECONCILIATIONS The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that includes for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 certain results of pre-merger Lawson Products and excludes for all periods certain non-operational items that impact the overall comparability. See Tables below for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue and GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Q4 2022 and Q4 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Lawson Products Gexpro Services TestEquity Other Consolidated DSG Quarter Ended Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 GAAP Revenue $ 108,029 $ - $ 100,103 $ 66,516 $ 105,374 $ 62,705 $ 15,344 $ - $ 328,850 $ 129,221 Pre-Merger Revenue(1) - 89,791 - - - - - 12,276 - 102,067 Adjusted Revenue $ 108,029 $ 89,791 $ 100,103 $ 66,516 $ 105,374 $ 62,705 $ 15,344 $ 12,276 $ 328,850 $ 231,288 GAAP Operating Income $ 3,746 $ - $ 4,317 $ (2,428 ) $ 3,932 $ 637 $ 663 $ - $ 12,658 $ (1,791 ) Pre-Merger Operating Income(1) - (1,995 ) - - - - - 1,170 - (825 ) Adjusted Operating Income 3,746 (1,995 ) 4,317 (2,428 ) 3,932 637 663 1,170 12,658 (2,616 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,063 1,942 4,196 1,486 5,055 3,548 558 409 13,872 7,385 Adjustments: Merger/integration costs(2) 1,324 3,741 1,274 1,264 465 13 - - 3,063 5,018 Stock-based compensation(3) 2,003 3,435 - - - - - - 2,003 3,435 Severance costs(4) 217 98 221 - 3 16 2 7 443 121 Acquisition related costs(5) - (382 ) 549 4,145 1,021 431 - - 1,570 4,194 Inventory net realizable value adjustment(6) - - - - - - - - - - Inventory step-up(7) - - - 94 - - - - - 94 Other non-recurring(8) 156 - 238 26 - - - - 394 26 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,509 $ 6,839 $ 10,795 $ 4,587 $ 10,476 $ 4,645 $ 1,223 $ 1,586 $ 34,003 $ 17,657 GAAP Operating income as a percent of GAAP Revenue 3.5 % - % 4.3 % (3.7 )% 3.7 % 1.0 % 4.3 % - % 3.8 % (1.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of GAAP Revenue 10.7 % - % 10.8 % 6.9 % 9.9 % 7.4 % 8.0 % - % 10.3 % 13.7 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Adjusted Revenue 10.7 % 7.6 % 10.8 % 6.9 % 9.9 % 7.4 % 8.0 % 12.9 % 10.3 % 7.6 %

(1) Represents Lawson Products pre-merger revenue and operating income (2) Merger transaction costs related to the negotiation, review and execution of the merger agreements relating to the business combination of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services and subsequent integration costs (3) Expense primarily for stock-based compensation (benefit), of which a portion varies with the Company's stock price (4) Includes severance expense for actions taken in 2022 and 2021, not related to a formal restructuring plan (5) Expense for acquisition related costs, unrelated to the business combination of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services (6) Inventory net realizable value adjustment recorded to reduce inventory related to discontinued products where the anticipated net realizable value was lower than the cost reflected in the Company's records (7) Inventory fair value step-up adjustments resulting from the reverse merger acquisition accounting for Lawson Products and acquisition accounting for additional acquisitions completed by Gexpro Services (8) Other non-recurring costs consists of sales force optimization and other non-recurring items

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue and GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA YTD 2022 and YTD 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Lawson Products Gexpro Services TestEquity Other Consolidated DSG Year Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Revenue $ 324,783 $ - $ 385,326 $ 256,129 $ 392,358 $ 264,161 $ 48,955 $ - $ 1,151,422 $ 520,290 Pre-Merger Revenue(1) 104,902 371,668 - - - - 12,975 46,065 117,877 417,733 Adjusted Revenue $ 429,685 $ 371,668 $ 385,326 $ 256,129 $ 392,358 $ 264,161 $ 61,930 $ 46,065 $ 1,269,299 $ 938,023 GAAP Operating Income $ 6,536 $ - $ 21,291 $ 11,092 $ 11,375 $ 329 $ 2,584 $ - $ 41,786 $ 11,421 Pre-Merger Operating Income(1) 11,096 8,192 - - - - 980 3,795 12,076 11,987 Adjusted Operating Income 17,632 8,192 21,291 11,092 11,375 329 3,564 3,795 53,862 23,408 Depreciation and amortization 12,540 6,736 15,175 4,899 17,480 13,784 2,080 1,605 47,275 27,024 Adjustments: Merger/integration costs(2) 7,672 8,317 4,940 2,177 3,021 258 - - 15,633 10,752 Stock-based compensation(3) (6,147 ) 4,838 - - - - - - (6,147 ) 4,838 Severance costs(4) 2,050 939 266 18 1,095 32 11 12 3,422 1,001 Acquisition related costs(5) - - 1,017 4,669 1,765 1,704 - - 2,782 6,373 Inventory net realizable value adjustment(6) 1,737 1,368 - - - - - - 1,737 1,368 Inventory step-up(7) 1,943 - 163 212 - - 761 - 2,867 212 Other non-recurring(8) 1,199 - 354 243 - - 44 - 1,597 243 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,626 $ 30,390 $ 43,206 $ 23,310 $ 34,736 $ 16,107 $ 6,460 $ 5,412 $ 123,028 $ 75,219 GAAP Operating income as a percent of GAAP Revenue 2.0 % - % 5.5 % 4.3 % 2.9 % 0.1 % 5.3 % - % 3.6 % 2.2 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of GAAP Revenue 11.9 % - % 11.2 % 9.1 % 8.9 % 6.1 % 13.2 % - % 10.7 % 14.5 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Adjusted Revenue 9.0 % 8.2 % 11.2 % 9.1 % 8.9 % 6.1 % 10.4 % 11.7 % 9.7 % 8.0 %

(1) Represents Lawson Products pre-merger revenue and operating income (2) Merger transaction costs related to the negotiation, review and execution of the merger agreements relating to the business combination of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services and subsequent integration costs (3) Expense primarily for stock-based compensation (benefit), of which a portion varies with the Company's stock price (4) Includes severance expense for actions taken in 2022 and 2021, not related to a formal restructuring plan (5) Expense for acquisition related costs, unrelated to the business combination of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services (6) Inventory net realizable value adjustment recorded to reduce inventory related to discontinued products where the anticipated net realizable value was lower than the cost reflected in the Company's records (7) Inventory fair value step-up adjustments resulting from the reverse merger acquisition accounting for Lawson Products and acquisition accounting for additional acquisitions completed by Gexpro Services (8) Other non-recurring costs consists of sales force optimization and other non-recurring items

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount Diluted

EPS(2) Amount Diluted

EPS(2) Net income (loss) as reported per GAAP $ (1,883 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (4,848 ) $ (0.47 ) Pretax adjustments: Change in fair value of earnout liability 4,431 0.23 - - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Merger/integration costs 3,063 0.16 1,277 0.12 Stock-based compensation 2,003 0.10 - - Severance costs 443 0.02 16 - Acquisition related costs 1,570 0.08 4,576 0.45 Inventory net realizable value adjustment - - - - Inventory step-up - - 94 0.01 Other non-recurring 394 0.02 26 - Total pretax adjustments 11,904 0.61 5,989 0.58 Tax effect on adjustments(1) (5,095 ) (0.26 ) 395 0.04 Total adjustments, net of tax 6,809 0.35 6,384 0.62 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 4,926 $ 0.25 $ 1,536 $ 0.15

(1) Tax effected at full year tax rate of 42.8% and (6.6)% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Pretax adjustments to diluted EPS calculated on 19.408 million and 10.253 million diluted shares for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

