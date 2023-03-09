CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) ("DSG" or the "Company"), a premier, multi-platform distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and industrial technologies markets, today announced consolidated results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. This press release is supplemented by an earnings slide deck appearing on the Company's investor relations home page at www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.
Note Regarding Reverse Merger Accounting
As a result of the April 1, 2022 strategic combination of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity, our financial results are reported under reverse merger accounting treatment as required by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Accordingly, Lawson Products results are included only for the period following the April 1, 2022 merger closing date. GAAP results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include the combined results of Gexpro Services and TestEquity, GAAP results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 include the results of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity and GAAP results for the year ended December 31, 2022 include the results of Lawson Products for the nine months after the April 1, 2022 merger closing date as well as the results of Gexpro Services and TestEquity for the full twelve months.
The following represents a summary of certain operating results (unaudited). See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables 2 and 3.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
GAAP Revenue
$
328,850
$
129,221
154.5
%
$
1,151,422
$
520,290
121.3
%
Pre-Merger Revenue(1)
-
102,067
N/M
117,877
417,733
N/M
Adjusted Revenue
328,850
231,288
42.2
%
1,269,299
938,023
35.3
%
GAAP Operating Income
12,658
(1,791
)
N/M
41,786
11,421
265.9
%
Pre-Merger Operating Income(1)
-
(825
)
N/M
12,076
11,987
0.7
%
Adjusted Operating Income
12,658
(2,616
)
N/M
53,862
23,408
130.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
34,003
$
17,657
92.6
%
$
123,028
$
75,219
63.6
%
GAAP Operating income as a percent of GAAP Revenue
3.8
%
(1.4
)%
3.6
%
2.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Adjusted Revenue
10.3
%
7.6
%
9.7
%
8.0
%
|(1)
Represents Lawson Products pre-merger revenue and operating income
Bryan King, CEO and Chairman of the Board, said, "We are pleased with fourth quarter results that exceeded expectations. Our continued topline growth and sequential improvement in margins further supports our strategic decision to combine Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity. While macroeconomic uncertainties remain, we are laser-focused on driving greater returns on cash flow through a combination of organic growth, strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies. We believe that our disciplined approach to capital allocation through our asset light model coupled with our strengthening balance sheet positions us to further generate meaningful returns and cash flow in 2023.
"Fourth quarter revenue grew to nearly $329 million, consisting of organic growth of 16.7% as well as revenue from acquisitions. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA grew $16.3 million over a year ago to $34.0 million or 10.3% of adjusted revenue, with an expansion in margins over the third quarter on fewer selling days. On a full year basis, we realized strong comparable adjusted revenue growth of over 35% and adjusted margin expansion in terms of dollars and percentage. I want to congratulate our leadership teams for successfully completing five acquisitions in 2022, as well as realizing sequential margin expansion as the year developed," concluded Mr. King.
Fourth Quarter Highlights (1)
- GAAP revenue was $328.9 million, an increase of $199.6 million or 154.5%, which included $60.2 million of additional revenue from companies acquired in 2021 and 2022 other than Lawson Products.
- Non-GAAP adjusted revenue, which in the fourth quarter of 2021 includes the pre-merger revenue of Lawson Products, increased approximately $97.6 million or 42.2% to $328.9 million. This improvement was driven by organic growth of 16.7% and revenue from companies acquired in 2021 and 2022 (other than Lawson Products).
- Reported operating income increased by $14.4 million from the prior year period to $12.7 million or 3.8% of GAAP revenue.
- Diluted loss per share was $0.10 for the quarter compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.47 in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.25 in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to $0.15 for the same period a year ago.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased by $16.3 million from the prior year period to $34.0 million or 10.3% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue.
- In November, the Board authorized an increase of the existing share buy-back program from $7.5 million to $12.5 million. During 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 54,000 shares of its common stock for an aggregate price of $1.9 million on top of $3.0 million previously repurchased which leaves $7.6 million available under its expanded authorized share repurchase plan.
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables 2 and 4.
Full Year Highlights (2)
- GAAP revenue was $1.15 billion, an increase of $631.1 million or 121.3%. The increase was driven by the inclusion of Lawson Products revenue of $324.8 million following the April 1, 2022 merger closing date and $203.6 million of additional revenue from companies acquired in 2021 and 2022 (other than Lawson Products).
- Non-GAAP adjusted revenue was $1.27 billion, which in 2022 and 2021 includes the pre-merger revenue of Lawson Products, increased approximately $331.3 million or 35.3%. This improvement was driven by organic growth of 13.8% and revenue from companies acquired in 2021 and 2022 (other than Lawson Products).
- Reported operating income increased by $30.4 million from the prior year period to $41.8 million or 3.6% of GAAP revenue.
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.42 for the year compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.49 in the year ago period.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased by $47.8 million from the prior year period to $123.0 million or 9.7% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue.
- The Company ended the year with $24.6 million of cash on hand and $77.0 million of availability under its credit facility with net debt leverage of 3.1x. Net capital expenditures were $11.3 million during 2022.
(2) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in table 3.
The following represents a summary of certain operating results for each reportable segment (unaudited). See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in table 2.
Lawson Products
Gexpro Services
TestEquity
Other
Consolidated DSG
(Dollars in thousands)
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
GAAP Revenue
$
108,029
$
-
$
100,103
$
66,516
$
105,374
$
62,705
$
15,344
$
-
$
328,850
$
129,221
Pre-Merger Revenue(1)
-
89,791
-
-
-
-
-
12,276
-
102,067
Adjusted Revenue
$
108,029
$
89,791
$
100,103
$
66,516
$
105,374
$
62,705
$
15,344
$
12,276
$
328,850
$
231,288
GAAP Operating Income
$
3,746
$
-
$
4,317
$
(2,428
)
$
3,932
$
637
$
663
$
-
$
12,658
$
(1,791
)
Pre-Merger Operating Income(1)
-
(1,995
)
-
-
-
-
-
1,170
-
(825
)
Adjusted Operating Income
3,746
(1,995
)
4,317
(2,428
)
3,932
637
663
1,170
12,658
(2,616
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
11,509
$
6,839
$
10,795
$
4,587
$
10,476
$
4,645
$
1,223
$
1,586
$
34,003
$
17,657
GAAP Operating income as a percent of GAAP Revenue
3.5
%
-
%
4.3
%
(3.7
)%
3.7
%
1.0
%
4.3
%
-
%
3.8
%
(1.4
)%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Adjusted Revenue
10.7
%
7.6
%
10.8
%
6.9
%
9.9
%
7.4
%
8.0
%
12.9
%
10.3
%
7.6
%
|(1)
Represents Lawson Products and The Bolt Supply House pre-merger revenue and operating income
Conference Call
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss fourth quarter 2022 results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2023. The conference call is available by direct dial at 1-888-506-0062 in the U.S. or 1-973-528-0011 from outside of the U.S. The participant access code is 228752. A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone approximately two hours after completion of the call through March 23, 2023. Callers can access the replay by dialing 1-877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 1-919-882-2331 outside the U.S. The PIN access number for the replay is 47406. A streaming audio of the call and an archived replay will also be available on the investor relations page of Distribution Solutions Group's website. Presentations may be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company's investor relations home page at www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.
About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.
Distribution Solutions Group ("DSG") is a leading, multi-platform specialty distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.
Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves approximately 110,000 customers in several diverse end markets supported by approximately 3,100 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.
For more information on Distribution Solutions Group please visit www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. The terms "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplates," "continues," "could," "ensure," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "if," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "shall," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. DSG can give no assurance that any goal or plan set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and DSG cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made. DSG undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks associated with DSG's business are also discussed from time to time in the reports DSG files with the SEC, including DSG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, DSG's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and DSG's Current Reports on Form 8-K. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: (i) whether or not the terms of the earnout provisions in either of the merger agreements will be satisfied such that DSG would be required to issue additional shares of common stock in connection with the mergers; (ii) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the mergers; (iii) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the mergers results in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; and (iv) any problems arising in combining the businesses of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected.
-TABLES FOLLOW-
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,554
$
14,671
Restricted cash
186
-
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts
166,301
80,574
Inventories, net
264,374
132,717
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
22,773
8,098
Total current assets
478,188
236,060
Property, plant and equipment, net
64,395
9,079
Rental equipment, net
27,139
24,727
Goodwill
348,048
104,211
Deferred tax asset
189
266
Intangible assets, net
227,994
96,608
Cash value of life insurance
17,166
-
Right of use assets
46,755
19,662
Other assets
5,736
747
Total assets
$
1,215,610
$
491,360
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
80,486
$
47,958
Current portion of long-term debt
16,352
134,405
Current portion of lease obligation
9,964
4,641
Earnout derivative liability
-
-
Related party payables
-
4,813
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
62,677
23,126
Total current liabilities
169,479
214,943
Long-term debt, less current portion, net
395,825
93,134
Security bonus plan
9,651
-
Deferred compensation
9,962
-
Lease obligation
39,828
16,132
Deferred tax liability
23,834
808
Other liabilities
4,036
574
Total liabilities
652,615
325,591
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1 par value:
Authorized - 500,000 shares, issued and outstanding - None
-
-
Common stock, $1 par value:
Authorized - 35,000,000 shares
19,417
10,318
Capital in excess of par value
591,796
197,057
Retained deficit
(25,736
)
(33,142
)
Treasury stock - 313,578 and 247,509 shares, respectively
(12,526
)
(10,033
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(9,956
)
1,569
Total stockholders' equity
562,995
165,769
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,215,610
$
491,360
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
328,850
$
129,221
$
1,151,422
$
520,290
Cost of goods sold
212,558
97,769
760,524
390,012
Gross profit
116,292
31,452
390,898
130,278
Selling, general and administrative expenses
103,634
33,243
349,112
118,857
Operating income (loss)
12,658
(1,791
)
41,786
11,421
Interest expense
(7,597
)
(4,255
)
(24,301
)
(16,737
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(3,395
)
-
Change in fair value of earnout liabilities
(4,431
)
-
(483
)
-
Other income (expense), net
(894
)
905
(670
)
577
Income (loss) before income taxes
(264
)
(5,141
)
12,937
(4,739
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,619
(293
)
5,531
313
Net income (loss)
$
(1,883
)
$
(4,848
)
$
7,406
$
(5,052
)
Basic income (loss) per share of common stock
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.47
)
$
0.43
$
(0.49
)
Diluted income (loss) per share of common stock
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.47
)
$
0.42
$
(0.49
)
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
7,406
$
(5,052
)
Adjustments to reconcile to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
45,186
18,683
Amortization of debt issue costs
1,888
1,297
Extinguishment of debt
3,395
-
Stock-based compensation
2,448
-
Deferred income taxes
(2,406
)
(3,999
)
Change in fair value of earnout liability
483
-
Gain on sale of rental equipment
(3,632
)
(2,055
)
Bargain purchase option
-
(1,363
)
Charge for step-up of acquired inventory
2,866
-
Net realizable value and reserve adjustment for obsolete and excess inventory
4,608
1,104
Bad debt expense
795
939
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(21,771
)
6,936
Inventories
(42,404
)
(5,059
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,874
)
1,732
Accounts payable
(8,839
)
(2,241
)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
4,492
2,894
Other changes in operating assets and liabilities
(3,670
)
(3,496
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(11,029
)
10,320
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(8,307
)
(3,026
)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(115,343
)
(33,936
)
Purchases of rental equipment
(11,794
)
(10,755
)
Proceeds from sale of rental equipment
8,756
6,341
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(126,688
)
(41,376
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from revolving lines of credit
383,489
38,121
Payments on revolving lines of credit
(320,751
)
(11,200
)
Proceeds from term loans
445,630
6,000
Payments on term loans
(335,305
)
(7,486
)
Deferred financing costs
(11,956
)
-
Capital contribution
-
9,233
Repurchase of common stock
(1,940
)
-
Shares repurchased held in treasury
(520
)
-
Payment of financing lease principal
(429
)
-
Payment on seller's note
(9,757
)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
148,461
34,668
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(675
)
660
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
10,069
4,272
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
14,671
10,399
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
24,740
$
14,671
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,554
$
14,671
Restricted cash
186
-
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
24,740
$
14,671
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.
Table 1 - Selected Segment Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Revenue:
Lawson
$
108,029
$
-
Gexpro Services
100,103
66,516
TestEquity
105,374
62,705
Other
15,344
-
Total
$
328,850
$
129,221
Operating Income:
Lawson
$
3,746
$
-
Gexpro Services
4,317
(2,428
)
TestEquity
3,932
637
Other
663
-
Total
$
12,658
$
(1,791
)
DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
SEC REGULATION G GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that includes for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 certain results of pre-merger Lawson Products and excludes for all periods certain non-operational items that impact the overall comparability. See Tables below for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.
Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue and
GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
Q4 2022 and Q4 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Lawson Products
Gexpro Services
TestEquity
Other
Consolidated DSG
Quarter Ended
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
GAAP Revenue
$
108,029
$
-
$
100,103
$
66,516
$
105,374
$
62,705
$
15,344
$
-
$
328,850
$
129,221
Pre-Merger Revenue(1)
-
89,791
-
-
-
-
-
12,276
-
102,067
Adjusted Revenue
$
108,029
$
89,791
$
100,103
$
66,516
$
105,374
$
62,705
$
15,344
$
12,276
$
328,850
$
231,288
GAAP Operating Income
$
3,746
$
-
$
4,317
$
(2,428
)
$
3,932
$
637
$
663
$
-
$
12,658
$
(1,791
)
Pre-Merger Operating Income(1)
-
(1,995
)
-
-
-
-
-
1,170
-
(825
)
Adjusted Operating Income
3,746
(1,995
)
4,317
(2,428
)
3,932
637
663
1,170
12,658
(2,616
)
Depreciation and amortization
4,063
1,942
4,196
1,486
5,055
3,548
558
409
13,872
7,385
Adjustments:
Merger/integration costs(2)
1,324
3,741
1,274
1,264
465
13
-
-
3,063
5,018
Stock-based compensation(3)
2,003
3,435
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,003
3,435
Severance costs(4)
217
98
221
-
3
16
2
7
443
121
Acquisition related costs(5)
-
(382
)
549
4,145
1,021
431
-
-
1,570
4,194
Inventory net realizable value adjustment(6)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Inventory step-up(7)
-
-
-
94
-
-
-
-
-
94
Other non-recurring(8)
156
-
238
26
-
-
-
-
394
26
Adjusted EBITDA
$
11,509
$
6,839
$
10,795
$
4,587
$
10,476
$
4,645
$
1,223
$
1,586
$
34,003
$
17,657
GAAP Operating income as a percent of GAAP Revenue
3.5
%
-
%
4.3
%
(3.7
)%
3.7
%
1.0
%
4.3
%
-
%
3.8
%
(1.4
)%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of GAAP Revenue
10.7
%
-
%
10.8
%
6.9
%
9.9
%
7.4
%
8.0
%
-
%
10.3
%
13.7
%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Adjusted Revenue
10.7
%
7.6
%
10.8
%
6.9
%
9.9
%
7.4
%
8.0
%
12.9
%
10.3
%
7.6
%
|(1)
Represents Lawson Products pre-merger revenue and operating income
|(2)
Merger transaction costs related to the negotiation, review and execution of the merger agreements relating to the business combination of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services and subsequent integration costs
|(3)
Expense primarily for stock-based compensation (benefit), of which a portion varies with the Company's stock price
|(4)
Includes severance expense for actions taken in 2022 and 2021, not related to a formal restructuring plan
|(5)
Expense for acquisition related costs, unrelated to the business combination of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services
|(6)
Inventory net realizable value adjustment recorded to reduce inventory related to discontinued products where the anticipated net realizable value was lower than the cost reflected in the Company's records
|(7)
Inventory fair value step-up adjustments resulting from the reverse merger acquisition accounting for Lawson Products and acquisition accounting for additional acquisitions completed by Gexpro Services
|(8)
Other non-recurring costs consists of sales force optimization and other non-recurring items
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.
Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue and
GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
YTD 2022 and YTD 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Lawson Products
Gexpro Services
TestEquity
Other
Consolidated DSG
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP Revenue
$
324,783
$
-
$
385,326
$
256,129
$
392,358
$
264,161
$
48,955
$
-
$
1,151,422
$
520,290
Pre-Merger Revenue(1)
104,902
371,668
-
-
-
-
12,975
46,065
117,877
417,733
Adjusted Revenue
$
429,685
$
371,668
$
385,326
$
256,129
$
392,358
$
264,161
$
61,930
$
46,065
$
1,269,299
$
938,023
GAAP Operating Income
$
6,536
$
-
$
21,291
$
11,092
$
11,375
$
329
$
2,584
$
-
$
41,786
$
11,421
Pre-Merger Operating Income(1)
11,096
8,192
-
-
-
-
980
3,795
12,076
11,987
Adjusted Operating Income
17,632
8,192
21,291
11,092
11,375
329
3,564
3,795
53,862
23,408
Depreciation and amortization
12,540
6,736
15,175
4,899
17,480
13,784
2,080
1,605
47,275
27,024
Adjustments:
Merger/integration costs(2)
7,672
8,317
4,940
2,177
3,021
258
-
-
15,633
10,752
Stock-based compensation(3)
(6,147
)
4,838
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,147
)
4,838
Severance costs(4)
2,050
939
266
18
1,095
32
11
12
3,422
1,001
Acquisition related costs(5)
-
-
1,017
4,669
1,765
1,704
-
-
2,782
6,373
Inventory net realizable value adjustment(6)
1,737
1,368
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,737
1,368
Inventory step-up(7)
1,943
-
163
212
-
-
761
-
2,867
212
Other non-recurring(8)
1,199
-
354
243
-
-
44
-
1,597
243
Adjusted EBITDA
$
38,626
$
30,390
$
43,206
$
23,310
$
34,736
$
16,107
$
6,460
$
5,412
$
123,028
$
75,219
GAAP Operating income as a percent of GAAP Revenue
2.0
%
-
%
5.5
%
4.3
%
2.9
%
0.1
%
5.3
%
-
%
3.6
%
2.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of GAAP Revenue
11.9
%
-
%
11.2
%
9.1
%
8.9
%
6.1
%
13.2
%
-
%
10.7
%
14.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Adjusted Revenue
9.0
%
8.2
%
11.2
%
9.1
%
8.9
%
6.1
%
10.4
%
11.7
%
9.7
%
8.0
%
|(1)
Represents Lawson Products pre-merger revenue and operating income
|(2)
Merger transaction costs related to the negotiation, review and execution of the merger agreements relating to the business combination of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services and subsequent integration costs
|(3)
Expense primarily for stock-based compensation (benefit), of which a portion varies with the Company's stock price
|(4)
Includes severance expense for actions taken in 2022 and 2021, not related to a formal restructuring plan
|(5)
Expense for acquisition related costs, unrelated to the business combination of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services
|(6)
Inventory net realizable value adjustment recorded to reduce inventory related to discontinued products where the anticipated net realizable value was lower than the cost reflected in the Company's records
|(7)
Inventory fair value step-up adjustments resulting from the reverse merger acquisition accounting for Lawson Products and acquisition accounting for additional acquisitions completed by Gexpro Services
|(8)
Other non-recurring costs consists of sales force optimization and other non-recurring items
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.
Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS to
Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Amount
Diluted
Amount
Diluted
Net income (loss) as reported per GAAP
$
(1,883
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(4,848
)
$
(0.47
)
Pretax adjustments:
Change in fair value of earnout liability
4,431
0.23
-
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
Merger/integration costs
3,063
0.16
1,277
0.12
Stock-based compensation
2,003
0.10
-
-
Severance costs
443
0.02
16
-
Acquisition related costs
1,570
0.08
4,576
0.45
Inventory net realizable value adjustment
-
-
-
-
Inventory step-up
-
-
94
0.01
Other non-recurring
394
0.02
26
-
Total pretax adjustments
11,904
0.61
5,989
0.58
Tax effect on adjustments(1)
(5,095
)
(0.26
)
395
0.04
Total adjustments, net of tax
6,809
0.35
6,384
0.62
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
$
4,926
$
0.25
$
1,536
$
0.15
|(1)
Tax effected at full year tax rate of 42.8% and (6.6)% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
|(2)
Pretax adjustments to diluted EPS calculated on 19.408 million and 10.253 million diluted shares for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
