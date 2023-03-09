Three Sixty Solar Ltd.: Three Sixty Solar Develops Working Partnership with Structural Engineers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF) ("Three Sixty," "Three Sixty Solar," or the "Company"), an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization focussed on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ASPECT Structural Engineers ("ASPECT").



Structural engineering plays a key role in the ongoing development and scalability of the Three Sixty Solar SVS product mix of vertical solar towers. ASPECT has been engaged as a development partner to perform parametric analysis and design on our structural towers, incorporating such variables as geometric sizing, available steel products, local seismic loads, wind loads, and building codes, as well as multiple additional utilities that can be added to each tower.

ASPECT Structural Engineers are a multinational full service structural engineering firm headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with additional offices in Toronto, Ontario and Bern, Switzerland. Founded in 2014, ASPECT is now a cohesive team of 40+ engineers, technicians, and support staff, well versed in the design of a broad range of building types and structural systems from around the globe. The ASPECT team has extensive experience with design solutions that complement architectural intent, while always keeping constructability, budget, and schedule paramount. Find our more at https://aspectengineers.com/.

Three Sixty Solar's confidence in ASPECTS's experience was reinforced based on first-hand examination of their participation in Vancouver Island's Malahat Skywalk & Visitor Centre, where ASPECT successfully integrated a unique tower structure into the surrounding environment, as these same criteria will regularly be a requirement with the Three Sixty Solar towers.

ASPECT Associate Paul Paquet states, "The Three Sixty project began with an optimization of a single tower, but it became apparent quite quickly that there was a need to use parametric design to keep up with the demand and changes associated with building around the world. We're excited that we have been able to help design the tower to be adaptable to changing technologies, setting the base tower to the correct starting condition, and leveraging that to adapt our geometry instantly to accommodate Three Sixty Solar's needs as they expand around the world."

Three Sixty Solar's CEO, Brian Roth notes, "I am thrilled to be working with a firm as reputable and talented as ASPECT. They have already provided critical support in designing our towers with the flexibility to adapt to new geographies, conditions, and sources of supply. I expect that partnering with ASPECT will enhance our ability to deliver on our stated goal of installing at least 500 MW of power in the next five years."

About Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. is an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization which focuses on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace. The company's premier product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. According to Statistics MRC, the solar farm sector is set to grow to around $296 billion by 2028. Three Sixty Solar's unique tower concept is a high density, clean energy solution that uses up to 90% less land space than conventional solar farms and can co-locate adjacent to homes, retail, agriculture, and industry, thus minimizing line loss and maximizing energy delivery in places where renewables have been difficult to install until now. In multi-tower applications, developers can utilize the spaces between towers to better leverage land assets through additional revenue generating activities. Designed to withstand major instances of extreme weather, Three Sixty Solar offers a clean energy solution with minimal environmental and habitat impact. To find our more, visit: www.threesixtysolar.com and please watch our video. To stay informed, please sign up to receive news alerts and follow us on Instagram (@threesixtysolar.vsol), Twitter (@ThreeSixtySolar), and Facebook (@threesixtysolar.vsol).

