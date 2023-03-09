Gerard Reid, co-founder of corporate finance advisory Alexa Capital, considers whether the EU is up to the task of dealing with the twin threats of the energy crisis and the pull of a revitalized US clean power industry.From pv magazine 03/23 The good news is that winter is behind us in Europe and there have been no blackouts or emergency rationing of natural gas and other fuels. The bad news is that Europe has a multitude of challenges going forward, starting with more expensive energy, poor positioning in key energy technologies, and the growing threat to European industry from the US Inflation ...

