SolarPower Europe says in a new report that households in Germany, Spain, and Italy can more than triple their savings by pairing PV with heat pumps. It said this combination helped families to save between 62% and 84% on their annual energy bills in 2022.It pays off to install heat pumps with PV in residential homes in Germany, Spain, and Italy, rather than either technology on its own, SolarPower Europe says in a new report. "A solar PV installation complements a household's heat pumps and fulfills a significant extent of its electricity needs. The savings for the two technologies together ...

