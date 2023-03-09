Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.03.2023 | 14:26
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Seeks Public Comment on New Recycled Content Optional Criteria for Electrical and Electronic Equipment

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / SCS Standards is pleased to announce that its popular SCS-103 Certification Standard for Recycled Content now includes a new annex focused on the electrical and electronics equipment sectors. The annex is now available for public review, after which it will be finalized and published.

Development of the Electrical and Electronic Equipment Annex is being led by a diverse multi-stakeholder group that includes: Amazon, The Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners, De'Longhi, Dell Technologies, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, HP, Microsoft, Logitech, Phillips, and The Recycling Partnership.

SCS-103, currently in its seventh version, was first introduced in 1989, a response to the burgeoning interest in recycled content claims and the introduction of innovative new recycling technologies. More than three decades later, the demand for recycled products and materials continues to grow.

This SCS-103 Annex will raise the bar for recycled content in consumer electronics products. Current recycled content claims in the sector are focused on component materials. This comprehensive addition to the SCS Recycled Content Standard sets a minimum threshold for recycled content in the full product and allows for a product-level claim.

Certification will back up manufacturers' recycled content claims, reinforcing customer confidence and driving purchases of products with higher levels of recycled content. Additionally, the certification will support the industry's goal of stimulating increased use of recycled materials in products and promoting innovation in material collection and recycling processes to minimize waste to landfills.

The public is welcome to comment on the SCS-103 Annex A: Optional Criteria for Electrical and Electronic Equipment from March 8, 2023, to April 8, 2023. To submit comments, please visit https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/recycled-content-standard-annexA to download the draft Annex and comment form.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is a non-profit organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is an affiliate of Scientific Certification Systems, Inc., and is its official affiliate standards development body.

Media Contact

Victoria Norman
Executive Director
Email: v.norman@scsstandards.org

Read More

SCS Global Services, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Press release picture

New Recycled Content Standard Annex for Electrical and Electronic Products


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742924/SCS-Standards-Seeks-Public-Comment-on-New-Recycled-Content-Optional-Criteria-for-Electrical-and-Electronic-Equipment

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.