SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Seeks Public Comment on New Recycled Content Optional Criteria for Electrical and Electronic Equipment

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / SCS Standards is pleased to announce that its popular SCS-103 Certification Standard for Recycled Content now includes a new annex focused on the electrical and electronics equipment sectors. The annex is now available for public review, after which it will be finalized and published.

Development of the Electrical and Electronic Equipment Annex is being led by a diverse multi-stakeholder group that includes: Amazon, The Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners, De'Longhi, Dell Technologies, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, HP, Microsoft, Logitech, Phillips, and The Recycling Partnership.

SCS-103, currently in its seventh version, was first introduced in 1989, a response to the burgeoning interest in recycled content claims and the introduction of innovative new recycling technologies. More than three decades later, the demand for recycled products and materials continues to grow.

This SCS-103 Annex will raise the bar for recycled content in consumer electronics products. Current recycled content claims in the sector are focused on component materials. This comprehensive addition to the SCS Recycled Content Standard sets a minimum threshold for recycled content in the full product and allows for a product-level claim.

Certification will back up manufacturers' recycled content claims, reinforcing customer confidence and driving purchases of products with higher levels of recycled content. Additionally, the certification will support the industry's goal of stimulating increased use of recycled materials in products and promoting innovation in material collection and recycling processes to minimize waste to landfills.

The public is welcome to comment on the SCS-103 Annex A: Optional Criteria for Electrical and Electronic Equipment from March 8, 2023, to April 8, 2023. To submit comments, please visit https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/recycled-content-standard-annexA to download the draft Annex and comment form.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is a non-profit organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is an affiliate of Scientific Certification Systems, Inc., and is its official affiliate standards development body.

