FuturaSun, an Italian solar panel manufacturer, has acquired land for its new 2 GW solar module plant in an industrial area near Padua, Italy.FuturaSun has announced plans to build a 2 GW solar module factory in Cittadella, Veneto, Italy. It said it will initially invest €25 million ($26.4 million) in the new factory. It has already secured 24,000 square meters of land for the factory. The company said the new facility will produce high-efficiency solar panels, without providing further technical details. It currently manufactures n-type interdigitated back-contacted (IBC) modules, as well as ...

