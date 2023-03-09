Lloyds Banking Group, Maersk, Coop Norge, AXA, EY, Kocho, IPG Group and Span all honoured at Saviynt's London Summit event

Saviynt, a leading provider of intelligent identity and access governance solutions, has announced the winners of its 2022 EMEA Customer and Partner Awards, recognising its most innovative enterprise customers and its highest performing strategic partners in the region. The award winners were unveiled at the company's London Summit event held on 8 March 2023, which brought together partners and customers from across EMEA.

Lloyds Banking Group was named as Saviynt's EMEA Customer of the Year, while Maersk received the EMEA Convergence Award, for its innovative deployment of the Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud (EIC) platform. AXA took the EMEA Innovation Award while Coop Norge received the EMEA Time-to-Value Award.

"Lloyds Banking Group, Maersk, AXA and Coop Norge are very deserved winners of the EMEA Saviynt Customers Awards," said Szabi Vig, VP Customer Success EMEA, Saviynt. "They each have a clear vision to innovate, streamline and optimise their identity management strategies in order to boost security and compliance, plus reduce risk, cost and complexity. These four companies are now reaping the rewards for taking a truly industry-leading approach to identity and access governance."

Strategic partner EY picked up the award for EMEA Systems Integrator Partner of the Year, in recognition of key logo wins and for its support of enterprise customers. Top Performing Partner for EMEA West was Kocho, formerly known as Thirdspace. IPG Group picked up the same honour for EMEA East, while Scan received the Fastest Transaction Award, having successfully closed a deal with a major brand in just 18 days.

"Saviynt's strategic partners are central to our ongoing success in the EMEA market; last year alone they helped us more than double our partner-related revenues, so we say thank you and congratulations to our award winners," said Brooks Wallace, Senior VP Sales, EMEA, Saviynt. "Even more importantly, these partners are playing a pivotal role in educating and supporting enterprises as they seek to streamline their identity and access management processes, while at the same time ensure that their operations remain secure and compliant."

"We are delighted to be named as one of Saviynt's most successful partners in EMEA," said Alastair Rees, Director of Alliances, Kocho "The pace of organisational change together with enterprises' increasing reliance on third parties significantly adds to the challenge of managing identities. Saviynt solves these challenges, so we are thrilled to be partnering with its team and continue to see considerable benefit from working together."

Saviynt's London Summit recognises its growing presence and continued commitment to the EMEA market. Identity experts from partner and customer organisations gathered at the event to discuss industry best practices and new capabilities included in the Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud platform, a leading cloud-native converged identity platform for workforce, enterprise applications, privileged and third-party identities.

The London Summit followed the Gartner Identity Access Management Summit, which took place on 6/7 March 2023, where experts from Saviynt and representatives from customer organisations shared their identity insights and best practices.

About Saviynt

Saviynt's Enterprise Identity Cloud helps modern enterprises scale cloud initiatives and solve the toughest security and compliance challenges in record time. The company brings together identity governance (IGA), granular application access, cloud security, and privileged access to secure the entire business ecosystem and provide a frictionless user experience. For more information, please visit saviynt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005479/en/

Contacts:

EMEA Media:

Sarah Hankins

Eleven Hundred Agency

T: +44 (0)20 7768 5202

saviynt@elevenhundredagency.com