Grid Dynamics Achieves AWS Migration Services Competency Partner Status

Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics has received recognition as an AWS Migration Services Competency Partner.

The AWS Migration Competency differentiates Grid Dynamics as a company that can help clients migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS with proven methodologies that minimize risk and costs while also increasing speed to market.

Demand for AWS continues to grow and, as an AWS Migration Competency Partner, Grid Dynamics is well-positioned to attract new clients seeking expertise and leadership in migration and modernization tools, education and services.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes Grid Dynamics' track record of successful AWS projects across multiple clients. Founded as a cloud-native company, Grid Dynamics has 15 years of extensive expertise on AWS, CloudOps and DevOps, and has achieved three AWS Competency designations and over 450 AWS Certifications. Grid Dynamics drives business value in the cloud by providing flexible and scalable solutions that leverage progressive approaches towards application development with an emphasis on automating key processes. The AWS Migration Competency further differentiates Grid Dynamics as an AWS Partner Network Member (APN) that provides robust, proven migration methodologies to minimize risk and cost, while speeding up time to market, helping customer's move successfully to AWS, through all phases of complex migration projects, discovery, planning, migration, and operations.



"The datacenter and infrastructure elements of Cloud adoption have gotten most of the focus in the past decade to save money, yet the top-line value is in the higher-order platform services that allow transforming applications and data to create better business insights and customer experiences. As a result, we focus on the harder 'R-Factors' of Re-architecting and Re-factoring applications and data platforms to take advantage of cloud-native ecosystems to unlock more business value", said Chuck Tsocanos, VP, Modern Application Development for Grid Dynamics. "And by melding application development, cloud and security into our digital transformation offerings, we allow our clients to quickly realize the business benefits of migration programs at scale".

"Grid Dynamics brings modern engineering practices to the enterprise, and we take tremendous pride in enhancing our technical capabilities. Earning the AWS Migration Competency is an acknowledgement of our skills in the critically important area of cloud migration. We will continue to invest in building our expertise and helping enterprises leverage AWS for positive business outcomes" said Rahul Bindlish, Vice President, Strategic Business Development at Grid Dynamics.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq:GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience , big data analytics , search , artificial intelligence , cloud & devops , and application modernization . Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Switzerland, India, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com .

