Company adds management consulting practice to provide businesses with a comprehensive solution to lead, implement, and operationalize strategic agility

Quantive, the leading strategy execution platform, today announced the acquisition of AuxinOKR, a UK-based consulting firm that helps businesses execute on strategic initiatives using the Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) methodology. The company also announced the launch of Quantive Consulting to help customers implement organizational change management and operationalize transformation at all levels of their business.

"Over the past six years, we've watched Peter and Mark build AuxinOKR to be one of the world's foremost OKR and strategy execution thought leaders," said Bo Pedersen, chief strategy officer at Quantive. "As we looked to build out a consulting practice at Quantive, it was a no-brainer to leverage our relationship with AuxinOKR and Peter and Mark's expertise. Together, we will be able to deliver on our brand promise of enabling the best possible outcomes for our customers by combining the best technology and services available today."

As organizations focus on building long-term strategic agility, they need the right partner, especially in the face of increasing complexity, uncertainty, and disruption. With only 10% of strategic plans ever fully implemented, business leaders are adopting more modern business practices like the OKR and agile methodologies to help them meet their strategic goals. While these methodologies are simple in concept, they can be challenging to implement effectively in larger and more complex organizations.

Quantive launches its consulting practice to assist customers along their change management journey. Offering services for both the Quantive Results and Quantive Signals products, Quantive Consulting is specifically designed for businesses looking to execute their strategy better. As a true partnership for customers, it offers a complete portfolio of services to meet the needs of enterprises to ensure they realize their true business potential.

As part of this announcement, the company has hired Bala Thiru, former principal/managing director at Deloitte Consulting, as head of consulting services. Peter Kerr and Mark Richard from AuxinOKR will join Thiru as expert consultants assisting companies with their strategy execution initiatives.

"We know organizational change can be difficult and to be successful, companies need to ensure their people, processes, and technology are all addressed," said Thiru. "We've set out to build a consulting practice that provides the best support for our customers to reduce the risk associated with change, accelerate their time to value, and maximize the impact of these changes over time."

The company continues its impressive momentum and growth as these announcements come on the heels of a new company name and brand identity launched at the end of 2022 and the addition of new AI capabilities in Quantive Results announced last month.

About Quantive

Quantive (formerly Gtmhub) helps organizations create greater strategic agility and excel at execution. Our two products, Quantive Results, the leading strategy execution platform based on the objectives and key results (OKR) methodology, and Quantive Signals, a business observability platform, enable our more than 2,000 customers to close the gap between strategy and execution and achieve their best possible. For more information, visit www.quantive.com.

About AuxinOKR

The experts at AuxinOKR help business leaders define and achieve their goals and work together to turn ambitious strategies into reality. Their success is driven by a practical approach where objectives and key results (OKRs) experts coach using real-life challenges in a workshop environment. Through this work, C-suite and senior management teams gain insight into their most pressing priorities while honing skills in using the OKR methodology. For more information, visit www.auxinokr.com.

