Tritium DCFC Limited: Tritium Reports Record Sales, Revenue, and Backlog for 2022 Calendar Year

BRISBANE, Australia, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Nasdaq: DCFC) ("Tritium" or the "Company"), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current ("DC") fast chargers for electric vehicles ("EVs"), today announced record sales orders, record revenue, and record backlog for the Company's 2022 calendar year, and released financial statements for the six-month period ended December 31, 2022.



Calendar Year 2022 Results

Received record sales orders valued at $195 million in calendar year 2022, representing an increase of 38% over the previous calendar year's result of $141 million

Achieved record revenue of $102 million in calendar year 2022, at the high-end of the previously announced range of $95 - $102 million, of which $73 million was achieved in the six months ended December 31, 2022, a 27% increase over the results of the corresponding six-month period ended December 31, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents of $69 million as at December 31, 2022

Achieved a record purchase order backlog of approximately $159 million at December 31, 2022

Second Half 2022 Calendar Year Results

Achieved record backlog and revenue in the second half of the 2022 calendar year

Had backlog of $159 million at December 31, 2022, and achieved revenue of $73 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2022, representing increases of 115% and 27%, respectively, compared to the same period in the 2021 calendar year

Gross margin was -9.7% for the six-month period ended December 31, 2022, which is reflective of ramp-up costs while the Company invested in and opened its new Tennessee factory and is expected to normalize over the course of calendar year 2023, particularly in the second half

At December 31, 2022, Tritium reported $69 million in cash and cash equivalents and $107 million in raw materials and finished goods inventory

Net comprehensive loss was $56 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2022, a 17% improvement from the corresponding prior six-month period ended December 31, 2021



"We remain focused on our goal of becoming the number one global manufacturer of electric vehicle fast chargers," said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. "We invested in a US factory earlier than our competitors and on a bigger scale. We expect our Tennessee factory to become our global revenue engine, in part by unlocking the benefits of the US government's $7.5 billion of funding for EV chargers and maintenance, which requires domestically built charging equipment and will ultimately require more than 55% locally sourced components. Our new factory started shipping products to customers in August 2022 and, with the recent announcement of the final Build America, Buy America guidelines for the NEVI program, we believe Tritium has a major head start and a leading position in supplying fast chargers for the US through what we expect will soon be the highest capacity fast charger factory in the country."

2023 Calendar Year Guidance

Tritium reaffirms expected revenue for the 2023 calendar year in excess of $200 million, corresponding to annual growth of over 100%, and reaffirms the timeline with approximately 35% forecast for the first half of the 2023 calendar year and the balance in the second half of the 2023 calendar year

Tritium expects gross margin to improve to between 10% and 12% for calendar year 2023, particularly through the second half as the Tennessee factory starts to hit scaled production targets and the manufacturing overhead associated with a greenfield facility is absorbed. The Company will also benefit from lower cost freight routes from the East Coast of the US to Europe, delivering stock via truck instead of air or sea to North America, as well as price increases implemented in the 2022 calendar year, which require backlog builds to be completed to be fully realized

Tritium expects to become EBITDA positive during the first half of the 2024 calendar year



Tritium continues to see strong customer growth, with increasing orders from charge point operators, fleets, utilities, and the fuel and convenience segments, many of which have shared public plans to install tens of thousands of electric charging stations over the next five years.

"Our results in the second half of 2022 demonstrate the strength of Tritium's position in the global fast charging market as we address the demands of the growing electric vehicle industry," said Tritium CFO Rob Topol. "With our new state-of-the-art Tennessee factory coming online and increasing production capacity, we are confident that Tritium will continue to be a leader in the global transition to electric mobility and drive sustainable change for a cleaner and greener future."

In support of this accelerating demand from new and existing customers for Tritium's fast chargers, the Company expects to scale the Tennessee factory to five production lines and two shifts on two of those lines by the end of the 2023 calendar year. Through this production ramp, the Company expects to produce a total of 11,000 units for the 2023 calendar year and projects global annualized production rates of 16,000 units by December 2023 and 28,000 units by December 2024. Tritium believes the Company's planned US production capacity remains the highest of any publicly announced DC fast charger manufacturer in the US.

Based on management estimates, at December 31, 2022 Tritium believes it held the #1 universal fast charger market share in the US, Australia, and New Zealand, and the #3 position across Europe.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com

Presentation of Information

Unless otherwise indicated, references to a particular "fiscal year" are to our fiscal year ended June 30 of that year. References to a year other than a "fiscal" or "fiscal year" are to the calendar year ended December 31.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, also known as the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact and generally relate to future events, hopes, intentions, strategies, or performance may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "might," "possible," "believe," "predict," "potential," "continue," "aim," "strive," and similar expressions may identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expressed or implied forwarding-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our history of losses; the ability to successfully manage our growth; the adoption and demand for electronic vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives; the accuracy of our forecasts and projections including those regarding our market opportunity; competition; our ability to secure financing; delays in our manufacturing plans; losses or disruptions in supply or manufacturing partners; risks related to our technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; exemptions to certain U.S. securities laws as a result of our status as a foreign private issuer; and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 30, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Company's website at https://investors.tritiumcharging.com/. Any investors should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC as most of the factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as to management expectations and beliefs as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

No Offer

This press release is for informational purposes only and it does not represent an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities. There will be no sale of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which one would be unlawful.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the six months ended December 31, (unaudited)

Six months to

December 31,

2022

$'000 Six months to

December 31,

2021

$'000 Revenue Service and maintenance revenue - external parties 4,376 2,405 Hardware revenue - external parties 66,579 41,952 Hardware revenue - related parties 1,588 12,629 Software revenue 101 5 Total revenue 72,644 56,991 Cost of goods sold Service and maintenance - costs of goods sold (1,770 ) (1,962 ) Hardware - cost of goods sold (77,919 ) (51,495 ) Total cost of goods sold (79,689 ) (53,457 ) Selling, general and administration expense (36,437 ) (46,851 ) Product development expense (7,114 ) (6,521 ) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 102 152 Total operating costs and expenses (43,449 ) (53,220 ) Loss from operations (50,494 ) (49,686 ) Other income (expense), net: Finance costs (15,471 ) (11,581 ) Transaction and offering related fees - (640 ) Fair value movements - warrants and derivative 9,607 (6,282 ) Other income 87 51 Total other expense (5,777 ) (18,452 ) (Loss) before income taxes (56,271 ) (68,138 ) Income tax expense - - Net (loss) (56,271 ) (68,138 ) Net (loss) per common share Net (loss) attributable to common shareholders (56,271 ) (68,138 ) Basic and diluted - common shares (0.37 ) (0.63 ) Basic and diluted - class C shares - (0.63 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted - common shares 153,454,231 99,915,539 Basic and diluted - class C shares - 8,047,417 Comprehensive Loss Net (loss) (56,271 ) (68,138 ) Other income (loss) (net of tax) Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (435 ) 2,550 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (net of tax) (435 ) 2,550 Total comprehensive (loss) (56,706 ) (65,588 )

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31, (unaudited)

As of

December 31, 2022

$'000 As of

June 30, 2022

$'000 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 68,551 70,753 Accounts receivable - related parties 183 16 Accounts receivable - external parties 59,960 30,816 Accounts receivable - allowance for expected credit losses (743 ) (275 ) Inventory 106,858 55,706 Prepaid expenses 2,666 4,873 Deposits 25,586 15,675 Total current assets 263,061 177,564 Property, plant and equipment, net 15,031 11,151 Operating lease right of use assets 20,183 24,640 Total non-current assets 35,214 35,791 Total Assets 298,275 213,355 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit Accounts Payable 101,379 47,603 Borrowings 904 74 Related party borrowings 19,661 - Contract liabilities 70,017 37,727 Employee benefits 2,692 2,653 Other provisions 2,246 27,623 Obligations under operating leases 2,995 4,020 Warrants 10,050 12,340 Other current liabilities 1,602 2,939 Total current liabilities 211,546 134,979 Obligations under operating leases 22,974 25,556 Contract liabilities 2,776 2,231 Employee benefits 295 217 Borrowings net of unamortized issuance costs 135,873 88,269 Related party borrowings 8,988 - Other provisions 3,069 2,652 Total non-current liabilities 173,975 118,925 Total Liabilities 385,521 253,904 Commitments and Contingent liabilities - Shareholders' Deficit Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized at December 2022 and June 2022, 156,310,918 shares issued as of December 2022 (153,094,269 as of June 2022), 156,310,918 shares outstanding as of December 2022 (148,893,898 shares outstanding as of June 2022) 237,779 227,268 Treasury shares, 3,015,188 as of December 2022 (4,200,371 as of June 2022) - Additional paid in capital 18,708 19,210 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,205 3,640 Accumulated deficit (346,938 ) (290,667 ) Total Shareholders' deficit (87,246 ) (40,549 ) Total Liabilities, and Shareholders' Deficit 298,275 213,355

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended December 31, (unaudited)

Six months to

December 31,

2022

$'000 Six months to

December 31,

2021

$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (56,271 ) (68,138 ) Reconciliation of net loss to net cash used in operating activities Adjustments for non-cash items Share-based employee benefits expense 5,435 28,912 Foreign exchange gains or losses (364 ) (152 ) Depreciation expense 1,100 669 Fair value movements - warrants and derivative (9,607 ) 6,282 Capitalized interest 6,942 10,885 Non-cash transaction costs on financing facility 841 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (28,843 ) (35,475 ) Inventory (51,152 ) 1,888 Accounts payable 32,014 23,007 Employee benefits 117 (12,459 ) Other liabilities 24,293 28,330 Other assets (3,218 ) (7,733 ) Net cash used in operating activities (78,711 ) (23,984 ) Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (4,944 ) (2,576 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,944 ) (2,576 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings - external parties 150,000 28,645 Proceeds from borrowings - related parties 30,000 - Proceeds from convertible notes including derivative - 73 Repayment of borrowings - external parties (95,205 ) (10 ) Repayment of borrowings - related parties (45 ) - Transaction costs for borrowings (5,841 ) -- Net cash provided by financing activities 78,909 28,708 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,544 (3 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,746 ) 2,148 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 70,753 6,157 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 68,551 8,302

Supplemental information to the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

Classification Description Six months to

December 31, 2022

$'000 Six months to

December 31, 2021

$'000 Operating Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalised 7,962 2,238 Investing Non-cash movements in relation to property, plant and equipment 256 - Investing Non-cash movement in relation to Right of Use Assets (96 ) 210 Investing Cash paid in relation to lease liabilities 1,755 1,497 Financing Cashless conversion of warrants into common shares 3,022 -

