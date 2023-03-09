Scientists in China have fabricated a Ruddlesden-Popper perovskite solar cell based on ?-aminobutyric acid (GABA) as the organic spacer cation. They claim this innovation offers higher power conversion efficiency and outstanding stability.Scientists at Zhengzhou University in China have designed a solar cell based on low-dimensional Ruddlesden-Popper (LPDR) perovskite that reportedly features improved carrier transport properties. "Compared to the regular 3D perovskite solar cells, these cells are more stable," researcher Yiqiang Zhang told pv magazine. "They are suitable for building-integrated ...

