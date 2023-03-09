DJ Visit Mie: what to do and see in the hidden gems

Comunicación Iberoamericana Visit Mie: what to do and see in the hidden gems 09-March-2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Visit Mie: what to do and see in the hidden gems

Mie is a prefecture lesser known to foreign tourists, yet it is a region that has much to offer for the nature lovers and slow-paced tourists, as Comunicación Iberoamericana recommends

Mie has retained a strong tradition of welcoming visitors. Below 5 experiences to enjoy the prefecture.

Ise and Matsusaka The small town of Ise is best known as the home of the Ise Jingu shrine, a legendary Shinto shrine. While in town, take the opportunity to stroll through the small historic district of Oharai-machi and Okage-yokocho. In addition, Matsusaka is a charming city to be discovered on foot to stroll along the old streets and to discover a variety of craft shops. Take a break to taste the famous Matsuzaka beef, one of the best Japanese Wagyu. Then head to Matsusaka Castle and visit the Museun of Motoori Norinaga.

The coastal area A 30-minute drive from Ise, discover a secluded spot in the middle of nature: Shirataki Daimyojin. Between the trees winds a stream fed by a waterfall, on either side of the bank small huts are installed that are used as sauna. The place still remains a secret, but is gaining in popularity, as it offers a complete experience to recharge your batteries away from the worries of everyday life.

Unique experiences The prefecture has many culinary assets such as katsuobushi. This dried and smoked bonito fish is used in the preparation of dashi, a traditional broth with a unique taste that is a must in Japanese gastronomy. Visit the 100-year-old smoking workshop and learn more about it. Another unique experience in Mie is the making of pearl jewelry. In the pearl house in a small cove, the long process of breeding pearl oysters and harvesting pearls will be explained to you.

Tomoyama Park This park offers several trails, a magical view of Ago Bay and the many uninhabited islands that dot the sea and, also, a variety of outdoor activity programs with an eco-tourism theme.

Excursions on islands ?Watakanoshima, the heart-shaped island, is the ideal refuge for a weekend of disconnect. Enjoy the beach, picnics and afternoon sports or just pure relaxation. Much further north, explore Kamishima, a little jewel lost in the middle of the water that you will have to earn.

Contact Details

Andrea Leal

91 575 71 21

aleal@cciba.net

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1579037 09-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579037&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2023 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT)