Exactitude Consultancy: With 8.1% CAGR, Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Size to Reach USD 11.52 Billion by 2029

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market value is expected to reach USD 11.52 Billion by 2029, growing at an 8.1% CAGR of Between Forecast Period 2023 and 2029.

PUNE, India, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vacuum insulation panel market is projected to reach USD 11.52 Billion by 2029 from USD 7.75 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2029. The vacuum insulation panel market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient building materials and products. VIPs offer superior insulation performance compared to traditional insulation materials, such as fiberglass and foam, due to their ultra-low thermal conductivity and high thermal resistance. This makes them ideal for use in various applications, including building and construction, refrigeration and cooling, and transportation.





The building and construction industry is the largest application segment for VIPs, as these panels can provide significant energy savings in commercial and residential buildings. They are particularly useful in retrofitting existing buildings where space is limited, as VIPs are much thinner than traditional insulation materials while offering superior thermal performance.

However, the high cost of VIPs remains a significant challenge for the market, as they are more expensive than traditional insulation materials. Manufacturers are working to reduce the cost of production and increase the efficiency of VIPs to make them more accessible to a wider range of customers. Overall, the vacuum insulation panel market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient building materials and products across various industries.

Vacuum Insulation Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Demand Across Construction Industry

The construction industry is expected to experience growth due to the increasing demand for vacuum insulation, which, in turn, will pave the way for market expansion. Vacuum insulation panels offer superior insulation performance compared to traditional insulation materials and find use in various applications, including building construction, refrigeration units, and insulated shipping containers. As a result, the construction industry's expansion is a key driving force behind the global market for vacuum insulation panels.

Increased Utilization Across Cooling and Freezing Applications

In addition, the transportation of pharmaceutical products and medicines globally via refrigerated means has played a significant role in the recent upsurge of the vacuum insulated panels market. The demand for vacuum insulated panels has also increased in the cold storage and frozen transportation industry, as larger quantities of frozen food are being transported across long distances, necessitating thermal insulation for extended periods.

Moreover, the expansion of the construction industry has been fueled by rapid industrialization and urbanization. Additionally, the vacuum insulation panels market has grown due to the presence of a large population and highly developed marine transportation infrastructure, despite the heavy weight of vacuum insulation panels.

Opportunities

Stringent Regulations and Adoption of Automated Insulation

Moreover, the implementation of stringent regulations by government and other agencies related to energy conservation provides lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. The future growth of the vacuum insulation market is also expected to be propelled by the adoption of vacuum insulation in automated storage and retrieval systems.

Report Attribute Details Vacuum Insulation Panel Market size value in 2022 USD 7.75 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 11.52 billion Market Growth rate CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2023 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Core Material; Raw Material; Product; Application and By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; Italy; U.K.; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Evonik Industries, Panasonic Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., LG Hausys Ltd., Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH, ThermoCor, Microtherm, Dow Corning Corporation, Va-Q-Tec AG, Kevothermal, LLC. Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Companies Covered in Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Report:

Evonik Industries

Panasonic Corporation

OCI Company Ltd.

LG Hausys Ltd.

Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH

ThermoCor

Microtherm

Dow Corning Corporation

Va-Q-Tec AG

Kevothermal, LLC.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2024 and emerge as a lucrative regional market during the forecast period. The growth in this region will be attributed to developing infrastructure industry in China. In addition, the construction industry in the region is expected to grow owing to rapid urbanization and increasing government investments in the infrastructural projects.

The industry in will expand at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to witness the fastest growth in the regional market owing to booming construction industry.

Key Market Segments: Vacuum Insulation Panel Market

By Core Material

Silica

Fiberglass

By Raw Material

Plastic

Metal

By Product

Flat

Special Shape

By Application

Construction

Cooling and Freezing Devices

Logistic

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

