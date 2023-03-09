Sustainable Apparel Coalition and RCGD Global Partner To Promote Sustainable Design Choices

LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, CA and AMSTERDAM / March 9, 2023 / The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and RCGD Global today announce a series of activations to promote sustainable design choices with young designers in support of bringing environmental and social sustainability in the apparel and design world to the forefront of conversation and action. This collaboration will include thought-leading content through RCGD Global's app, a collaboration at the official Pre-Oscars Event in Los Angeles, and a design workshop, with the focus of using data to draw attention to more sustainable practices and design solutions.

The SAC, an independent and impact-creating organization, seeks to lead the industry toward a shared vision of sustainability that is based on a joint multi-stakeholder approach for measuring, improving and sharing performance. RCGD Global is focused on moment to movement, collaborating with respected and mainstream platforms to foster sustainable conversations and action and developing accessible sustainable design solutions which create real effective change. As such, both organizations exist to drive transformation within the industry, meaning there are several natural synergies for collaboration to educate and inspire the designers of the future.

The specific activations will commence with SAC's support of the RCGD Global Annual Pre-Oscars Gala in Hollywood, Los Angeles this month, while the SAC will also be providing regular content to the RCGD Global app, including blog posts, news, podcasts and case studies. The two organizations will also work to collaborate on a design workshop that looks to integrate data from the Higg Index suite of tools to help inform young designers about how to make better sustainable material choices as part of the design process.

Amina Razvi, CEO of Sustainable Apparel Coalition, said: "At the SAC, not only are we working on industry-defining tools that drive more sustainable business decisions, we also help to accelerate industry actions that positively impact people and the planet. One way we help to showcase environmental and social leadership is through unique partnerships that bring greater awareness to the ongoing challenges and great work being done across our industry to help drive positive change. We are excited to be working with the RCGD team. We all agree that a radical transformation of our industry is needed, and, to achieve this, we need to work together."

Samata Pattinson, CEO of RCGD Global, said: "It's clear environmental and social actions are not moving quickly enough, so we are happy to be partnering with the SAC, which represents a good portion of the apparel, textile and footwear industry and is committed to driving positive change throughout the value chain. In our role as a knowledge transfer platform,

RCGD is well positioned to help raise awareness of key topics, challenges and solutions, so as to help future generations understand their role and how positive social and environmental decisions can be made as part of the design process."

About Sustainable Apparel Coalition:

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) is an independent and impact-creating organization that aims to lead the industry toward a shared vision of sustainability based upon a joint approach for measuring, evaluating, and improving performance.

As a non-profit organization, it has members from across the apparel, footwear and textile sector, but exists independently outside any one company so that it can drive progress. The SAC's collective action efforts bring more than 280 global brands, retailers, manufacturers, NGOs, academics and industry associations together. They represent about half of the apparel and footwear industry along the whole supply chain - from sustainability pioneers to organizations just getting started.

Before the SAC existed, companies worked in a siloed way, using their own programs and measurements that lacked standardization and an ability to drive collective action. In 2009, Walmart and Patagonia identified this as a serious problem. Joining forces, they brought together peers and competitors from across the sector, to develop a universal approach to measuring sustainability performance and founded the Sustainable Apparel Coalition.

About RCGD Global:

RCGD Global is a women-led global change-making organization working from 'moment' to movement, bringing global cultural sustainability to the forefront of conversation and action within the fashion and design world. Celebrating its 11th year of the Red Carpet Green Dress campaign initiative at the Oscars, RCGD Global was initially conceived as a design contest by Suzy Amis Cameron (actress, environmental advocate, and author) when faced with the lack of ethical fashion choices while attending global premieres of husband James Camerons' 'Avatar'. The organizations' work has since developed to include collaborations with global and small independent brands, partnerships delivering sustainable design solutions such as regenerative materials, educational work with the emerging design community - including workshops, internships and work experience, and international design contest initiatives. Alongside a consultancy offering, RCGD Global's R & D division delivers thought-leadership work for the industry, working with leading institutions such as Institute for Sustainability Leadership, University of Cambridge and University of California, Berkeley.

RCGD Global works to draw attention to the importance of more sustainable practices in the design world and to be part of bringing those solutions to a global, culturally diverse market. Leading fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood, Armani, Elie Saab, Swarovski, Christian Siriano, Bulgari, Dunhill and Reformation have joined the campaign to create sustainable red carpet wear. Celebrities including Sophie Turner, Laura Harrier, Emma Roberts, Marlee Matlin, Danielle MacDonald, LaKeith Stanfield, Camila Alves, and Naomie Harris have joined the campaign as representatives of its Oscars red carpet green dress initiative. RCGD Global's work has been featured in VOGUE, Vanity Fair, W Magazine, People, The Hollywood Reporter, WWD, Washington Post, Harper's Bazaar, Refinery29, The Guardian, ELLE, LA Times, The New York Times, Business of Fashion amongst others, across over 100 countries.

Helmed by CEO, Samata Pattinson, a prior winner of the Global Design Contest in 2011 with over a decade of experience, Red Carpet Green Dress unveiled its rebrand to RCGD Global in 2022, to fully encompass the multitude of spaces that the organization exists in with a focus on four core pillars:

Collaborating with respected and mainstream platforms to foster sustainable conversations and action

Developing accessible sustainable design solutions which create real effective change

Being part of creating a more socially fair, equitable and representative industry

Helping to find language to create change

