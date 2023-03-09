Leaders and Game Changers Come Together to Drive Positive Change for the Autism Community at The Impossible Conference hosted by AIDE Canada

RICHMOND, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / AIDE Canada, Canada's leading resource hub for content catered to the autism and neurodivergent communities has successfully concluded its highly anticipated event, The Impossible Conference. The conference took place on March 2-3, 2023, at the Pacific Autism Family Network building in Richmond, BC, and was a resounding success.

The Impossible Conference brought together some of the most prominent leaders and game-changers in the autism community. Attendees had the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, share ideas, and learn about the latest trends and practices in the field.

The event featured several keynote speakers, including Cynthia Caroll at ED Autism Nova Scotia, Kevan Gilbert, CEO at Co.School, Sandy Stemp, COO at Reena Foundation, Dr. Nancy Jokinen, Adjunct Professor at UNBC, and self-advocates such as Terri Robson and the influencer Paige Layle who provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the autism community. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in breakout sessions and workshops, where they could learn from experts in the field and share their own experiences and best practices.

Over the two-day event, attendees explored effective and innovative solutions to improve care for individuals with self-injurious behaviours, improve access to mental health resources in rural and remote regions, represent those who cannot voice their own opinion on complex issues, and hoe to ensure the health needs of older autistic adults are met. Attendees were able to access a strong network of peers, tools, and inspiration needed to drive positive change in their organizations and communities.

"At this conference, amazing self-advocates, parents, service providers, and policy makers worked together and made real progress in solving seemingly impossible challenges. We are thrilled to continue that progress and support our autism and/or intellectual disability community through initiatives and events in the coming year", said Joanna Nefs, CEO at AIDE Canada.

About Us

AIDE Canada, funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada and administered by the Pacific Autism Family Network Foundation, is an initiative focused on offering information and support to neurodivergent individuals and their families and caregivers.

Contact

For press inquiries, please contact: Joanna Nefs, CEO at AIDE Canada Jnefs@aidecanada.ca | Cel.604-928-2433

SOURCE: AIDE Canada

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742495/Leaders-and-Game-Changers-Come-Together-to-Drive-Positive-Change-for-the-Autism-Community-at-The-Impossible-Conference-hosted-by-AIDE-Canada