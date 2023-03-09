Anzeige
WKN: A0B7QK ISIN: GB0034330679 Ticker-Symbol: DWV 
Frankfurt
09.03.23
09:16 Uhr
0,262 Euro
-0,010
-3,68 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
09.03.2023 | 17:02
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

ANGLE plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
NameGlobal Frontier Investments, LLC (as General Partner for, and Investment Advisor to, Global Frontier Partners, LP)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Charleston, SC 29401 USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
NameGlobal Frontier Partners, LP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:7 March 2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):8 March 2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.32%0.00%5.32%13,868,946

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

3.65%0.00%3.65%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares

GB0034330679

13,868,94605.32%0.00%
SUBTOTAL 8. A

13,868,946

5.32%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration date xExercise/ Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration date xExercise/ Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Global Frontier Partners, LP5.32%0.00%5.32%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

Place of completionCohasset, MA 02025 USA
Date of completion8 March 2023

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ANGLE plc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742920/Angle-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
