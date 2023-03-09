Anzeige
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Tradegate
06.03.23
15:52 Uhr
5,250 Euro
-0,100
-1,87 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3005,40017:57
Dow Jones News
09.03.2023 | 17:46
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SThree (STEM) SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 09-March-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that performance share awards under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") were granted on 09 March 2023, for no consideration, to the PDMRs detailed below: 

PDMR     Position        Number of Shares awarded under the LTIP 
Timo Lehne  Chief Executive Officer 159,164 
Andrew Beach Chief Financial Officer 116,066

The awards will vest three years after grant date, subject to the performance conditions being met. The net shares released are then subject to a further two-year holding period.

Performance targets and target ranges are set out as follows: 

LTIP targets EPS       TSR vs. peer  Strategic    ESG 
               group 
                       Adjusted    One single measure of carbon reduction across scope 1, 2 
                       operating    and 3 emissions. 
       Between 55.8  Between median profit     Incremental progress against 2030 
       pence      (25%      conversion 
                       ratio      milestones 
2023-2023   (25% vesting)  vesting) and 
       and 69.0    UQ (100%    between 20.0%  1) Scope 1 and 2 reduction: between threshold 35% (25% 
                       (25%      vesting) and 45% (100% vesting). 
       pence (100%   vesting). 
       vesting).           vesting) and  2) Scope 3 reduction: between 
                       23.5% 
                               threshold 20% (25% vesting) and 25% (100% vesting). 
                       (100% vesting). 
LTIP     50%       20%      20%       10% (5% for each measure) 
weighting

The relevant notifications are set out below. 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Names                            Timo Lehne 
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                       Director and Chief Executive Officer 
b) Initial notification /Amendment               Initial notification 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                            SThree plc 
b) LEI                             2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code                      GB00B0KM9T71 
b) Nature of the transaction                  A performance share award granted under the SThree plc 
                                Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                   Price         Volume(s) 
                                GBPNil          159,164 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume                      159,164 
- Price                            GBPNil 
e) Date of the transaction                   09/03/2023 
f) Place of the transaction                  Off market 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Names                            Andrew Beach 
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                       Director and Chief Financial Officer 
b) Initial notification /Amendment               Initial notification 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                            SThree plc 
b) LEI                             2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code                      GB00B0KM9T71 
b) Nature of the transaction                  A performance share award granted under the SThree plc 
                                Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                   Price         Volume(s) 
                                GBPNil          116,066 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume                      116,066 
- Price                            GBPNil 
e) Date of the transaction                   09/03/2023 
f) Place of the transaction                  Off market

Enquiries:

Bill Warner

Deputy Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  228826 
EQS News ID:  1579141 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579141&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2023 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

