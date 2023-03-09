Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2023) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a reseller agreement with APS Aerospace Corp. ("APS") based out of Ottawa, Canada.

Star's reseller agreement with APS will provide a complete end-to-end ecosystem of in-flight and post-flight analysis by leveraging APS's 'Flight Data Analysis Suite' such as:

The lumina|FDA which takes advantage of the latest innovations in web technologies and offers advanced Flight Data Analysis.

The lumina|2D which is an engineering analysis tool, that offers an excellent tool for annual maintenance readouts and deep dive investigations.

The lumina|3D which offers a powerful, flexible and highly customizable flight animation solution.

Star prides itself on being the worlds' first Inflight Safety Monitoring System ("STAR-ISMS®") which captures, analyzes and transmits flight data in real time from an airborne aircraft. Star has an advanced computer system which has the capability to continuously analyze flight data at the network edge, from onboard computer systems using its proprietary algorithms and software to detect anomalies and exceedances, with the ability to automatically transmit key flight parameters from an airborne aircraft using Iridium satellites and transmit entire black box data, post-flight using cellular GSM.

Anoop Brar, Interim-CEO says, "This strategic relationship will allow Star to provide a complete ecosystem of post-flight data analytics offerings such as Flight Data Analysis (FDA), Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA), 3D replays, Post Flight Events, Safety Event Analysis, etc. We are excited about the opportunity to partner with APS bringing comprehensive aviation solutions to market that are being used by many operators, including Tier 1 and Tier 2 Airlines."

Michael Krebs, VP Sales, APS says, "We are pleased to have formed this relationship with a Canadian technology company that is passionate for innovation and looking to further enhance their Inflight Safety Monitoring system (STAR-ISMS®) offerings. The aviation industry can benefit tremendously from continuous inflight analysis to enhance safety and optimize operations. We look forward to working with Star to bring these solutions to the market."

About Star Navigation Systems - www.star-navigation.com

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division (Military and Defence) designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

About APS Aerospace Corporation - www.apscorp.ca

APS is an experienced hands-on subject-matter-expert in flight data analysis technologies for accident investigation, accident prevention, operational efficiency and meeting Digital Flight Data Recorder annual regulatory requirements.

