Donnerstag, 09.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
09.03.2023 | 18:02
Pioneering a Sustainable Future at Ericsson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Ericsson

Ericsson's vision to improve lives, redefine business and pioneer a sustainable future is built on the power of limitless connectivity to deliver positive impact. Sustainability is central to our purpose and vision and is embedded across our value chain. Our approach is holistic, covering responsible business, environmental sustainability and digital inclusion.

Download the report

In our Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility report 2022, you'll learn more about our efforts and achievements within:

  • Environment
  • Social
  • Governance

2022 highlights

Our 5G portfolio got 10 times more energy efficient

Our third and fourth generation massive MIMO 5G radios were 10 times more energy efficient compared to 4G radios.

Our Connect to Learn initiative has reached 400,000 students

We have provided access to digital learning and skills development programs in 36 countries since the start of the program.

The share of women line managers increased to 22%

The share of women among all employees is 25% and our 2030 target is to increase it to at least 30% across all levels of the Company.

We continued to strengthen our Ethics and Compliance Program

99% of our people have acknowledged our Code of Business Ethics and 93% participated in anti-corruption training.

Our commitment to Sustainable Development Goals

We have made a long-standing commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and our core contributions touch SDG 9 - Industry, innovation and infrastructure, and SDG 17 - Partnerships. Do you want to see examples of how we work to ensure that meaningful connectivity is available and accessible by everyone? Have a look at our cases.

Originally published by Ericsson.

Ericsson, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742968/Pioneering-a-Sustainable-Future-at-Ericsson

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
