MGI - Media and Games Invest successfully places EUR 225,000,000 of new senior secured floating rate bonds and repurchases EUR 176,200,000 of existing senior secured 2024 bonds

MGI - Media and Games Invest successfully places EUR 225,000,000 of new senior secured floating rate bonds and repurchases EUR 176,200,000 of existing senior secured 2024 bonds THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW. 9 March 2023 - MGI - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTCQX: MDGIF) has, following a bookbuilding process, successfully placed new senior secured floating rate callable bonds (ISIN SE0019892241) in an amount of EUR 225,000,000 (the "Bonds" or the "Bond Issue"). The Bonds will have a tenor of 4 years and carry a floating rate coupon of 3 months EURIBOR plus 7.25% per annum. The transaction was well received by the market and generated demand from primarily institutional investors based in the Nordics and continental Europe. The Company intends to apply for admission to trading of the Bonds on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm. As announced on 8 March 2023, the Company offered a partial buy-back to the holders of the Company's outstanding senior secured floating rate bonds maturing on 27 November 2024 with ISIN SE0015194527 (the "2024-Bonds") in connection with the Bond Issue (the "Buy-Back"). Existing bonds in an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 176,200,000 was repurchased by the Company in the Buy-Back. Settlement of the Buy-Back will coincide with the settlement of the Bond Issue expected on 24 March 2023. With this transaction, the Company has successfully extended its debt maturity profile. The Company plans to further decrease leverage, including additional repurchases of the 2024-Bonds at or around prevailing market prices and/or redeeming the 2024-Bonds in full once the redemption premium has decreased. Pareto Securities acted as global coordinator and joint bookrunner and Nordea acted as joint bookrunner in connection with the Bond Issue and Buy-Back. Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå and Baker McKenzie acted as legal advisors. Responsible parties This information is such information MGI - Media and Games Invest SE is obliged to make public in accordance with the (EU) Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons at MGI set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Remco Westermann

CEO and Member of the Board

+49 40 411 885206 Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, info@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se .

File: MGI - Press Release 09-03-2023



