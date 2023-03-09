International Paper Company: International Paper's Approach to Thriving People and Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / International Paper Company

We believe that investments in our people and communities are investments in our success.

Our approach to employee well-being begins with safety. Above all else, it is our highest responsibility.

Our diversity and inclusion framework - Workforce, Workplace, Marketplace - embraces diversity within our workforce and across our supply chain. Our comprehensive diversity and inclusion strategy drives our efforts to develop our employees' capabilities, ensure diverse talent pools, improve retention and increase engagement. Paired with our training and development programs, and employee benefits, we aim to create a culture where all individuals are valued, engaged and contributing to our success.

Our community engagement and giving strategy mobilizes our people, products and resources to address critical needs in the communities where our employees live and work. We implement initiatives to address our signature causes - education, hunger, health and wellness, and disaster relief - through a combination of locally driven support, grant funding and national and global collaborations.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

