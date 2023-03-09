CJ 4DPLEX: New Line Cinema's SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS, Distributed By Warner Bros. Pictures, Takes Flight With 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX and Multi-Sensory 4DX Theaters

Tickets On Sale Now

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that New Line Cinema's "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" will debut in both the visually immersive, 270-degree panoramic ScreenX theaters and the multi-sensory 4DX theaters starting March 15. The all-new DC Super Hero adventure is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.





ScreenX expands specially selected sequences of the film onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium, surrounding audiences with exclusive story-enhancing imagery which naturally fills their peripheral vision. This visually immersive, 270-degree panoramic viewing experience will have moviegoers feel like they are flying side by side with Shazam (Zachary Levi) and his allies as they battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world. CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with New Line Cinema, DC Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures and director David F. Sandberg to ensure the highest quality presentation of the thrilling adventure. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" will be available on over 355 ScreenX screens worldwide.

With 4DX's multi-sensory, cinematic technology, audiences will feel like they are fighting the Daughters of Atlas (portrayed by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler) alongside Shazam and his Super Hero friends. By utilizing over 21 distinct motion and environmental effects like vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning and scents, 4DX transcends the traditional movie-going experience and absorbs the audience into the action of the film. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" will be on over 788 4DX screens worldwide.

"We're excited for audiences to take flight with 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' in ScreenX and 4DX. Our premium formats will create a one-of-a-kind theater-going experience for moviegoers," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "Thank you, New Line Cinema, DC Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures and David F. Sandberg, for your close collaboration on this fun and adventurous theatrical experience."

"Just like its predecessor, 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' is an action-packed ride and a perfect fit for ScreenX and 4DX," added Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. "We're thrilled to invite fans back to experience the story of Shazam in our premium formats, which will take the story and adventure to new heights."

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at your local ScreenX and 4DX theaters.

About "Shazam! Fury of the Gods"

From New Line Cinema comes "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" stars returning cast members Zachary Levi ("Thor: Ragnarok") as Shazam; Asher Angel ("Andi Mack") as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer ("It Chapter Two") as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody ("Promising Young Woman") as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good ("Day Shift") as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona ("G.I. Joe: Retaliation") as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey ("Annabelle: Creation") as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman ("This Is Us") as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen ("A Dog's Journey") as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans ("White Lines") as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews ("The Walking Dead") as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou ("A Quiet Place Part II") as Wizard.

Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story"), with Lucy Liu ("Kung Fu Panda" franchise) and Helen Mirren ("F9: The Fast Saga").

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg ("Shazam!," "Annabelle: Creation") and produced by Peter Safran ("Aquaman," "The Suicide Squad"). It is written by Henry Gayden ("Shazam!," "There's Someone Inside Your House") and Chris Morgan ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," "The Fate of the Furious"), based on characters from DC; Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. Executive producers are Walter Hamada, Adam Schlagman, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Marcus Viscidi and Geoff Johns.

Joining director Sandberg behind-the-camera are director of photography Gyula Pados (the "Jumanji" franchise), production designer Paul Kirby ("The Old Guard," "Jason Bourne") and editor Michel Aller ("Shazam!," "The Nun"). The music supervisor is Season Kent ("DC League of Super-Pets," "The Addams Family 2") and the music is by Christophe Beck ("Free Guy," "Frozen II"). Visual effects supervisors are Bruce Jones ("Aquaman," "It") and Raymond Chen ("Alita: Battle Angel," "The Meg"). The costume designer is Louise Mingenbach ("Jumanji: The Next Level," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters").

New Line Cinema presents A Peter Safran Production of A David F. Sandberg Film, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which is set to open in theaters internationally beginning 15 March 2023 and in North America on March 17, 2023.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 355 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 788 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theater technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 44 4DXScreens installed around the globe.









