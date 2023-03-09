Anzeige
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
CJ 4DPLEX: New Line Cinema's SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS, Distributed By Warner Bros. Pictures, Takes Flight With 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX and Multi-Sensory 4DX Theaters

Tickets On Sale Now

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that New Line Cinema's "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" will debut in both the visually immersive, 270-degree panoramic ScreenX theaters and the multi-sensory 4DX theaters starting March 15. The all-new DC Super Hero adventure is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

