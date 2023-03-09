Tapestry, Inc.: kate spade new york is Making an Impact and Changing Lives

Originally published in Tapestry's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, kate spade new york has always been colorful, bold and optimistic. Today it is a global lifestyle brand that designs extraordinary things for the everyday, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, kate spade new york (ksny) offers a distinctive point of view and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles.

We believe that women's mental health is a critical component of their empowerment. Our work in women's mental health started in 2013 with our work in Rwanda through on purpose and since that time we have expanded our partnership working to empower women and girls with mental health resources globally.

We aim to reach 100,000 women and girls globally with access to empowerment and mental health resources by 2025.

At kate spade new york we believe that good mental health is a fundamental human right for everyone and we are uniquely positioned to make positive change and impact for women and girls' mental health. With our social impact work, we aim to address a truer, fuller spectrum of a woman's joy by putting mental health at the heart of our women's empowerment work.

In 2021, kate spade new york and its Foundation invested $3 million to support the empowerment and mental health of women and girls with 25 partners globally. In addition, we have continued to use our brand platform to help destigmatize the topic of mental health and bring resources to our employees, customers and community. We aim to reach 100,000 women and girls with access to empowerment and mental health resources by 2025.

SUPPORTING THE BROADER COMMUNITY

For the second year running, ksny partnered with The Trevor Project , the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ identifying young people. The partnership included:

A global shopping event, which reached a maximum donation goal of $157,275.

An internal employee Thank-A-Thon, where employees wrote thank you cards to Trevor Project volunteers, who provide direct support to 150,000+ LGBTQ+ identifying youth each year.

ksny matched donations during the Trevor Project's end-of-year campaign, aiding the non-profit in reaching its goal of raising $100,000. For more on the reach and impact of ksny social impact work, please read the 2021 Social Impact Report .

On World Mental Health Day, ksny launched a co-branded text line with our partners at Crisis Text Line and Kids Help Phone Canada. To connect with Crisis Text Line or Kids Help Phone Canada for free, 24/7, text-based mental health support, text KSHELPS to 741741 in the U.S. or 686868 in Canada.

PARTNERSHIP SPOTLIGHT: ON PURPOSE RWANDA

Since 2013, ksny has partnered with Abahizi Rwanda, an independent, employee-owned, B Corp-certified handbag manufacturer based in Masoro, Rwanda. Abahizi Rwanda employs more than 250 women, providing full-time employment, health benefits and a full spectrum life skills program including access to mental health support for all employees.

In April 2021, ksny continued to broaden its impact in the community of Masoro, Rwanda, through our on purpose initiative by partnering with Isooko Community Development, a Rwandan non-profit dedicated to women's and youth health, education, and economic access. In 2021, ksny contributed $177,000 to Isooko, which in part helped to fund the construction of the Masoro Sport and Learning Center. Abahizi Rwanda is located in Masoro. It's important to not only invest in women but also the communities they call home, for sustainable, long-term impact.

