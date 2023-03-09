Ra Medical Systems, Inc.: Ra Medical Systems Announces Granting of New US Patent

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American:RMED) today announced that it has been notified of a new patent granted by the USPTO covering technology utilized in its VIVO product. The patent, number D980,420 S, entitled "Kit of Positioning Patches", was issued on March 7, 2023. The patent covers technology used in the disposable components of the VIVO product.

David Jenkins, Executive Chairman of RMED, commented, "This newly issued patent joins a robust estate of intellectual property accumulated by our company. For the electrophysiology products, we have now have 36 issued patents and 15 application in process. Additionally, we have 15 patents and patent applications licensed into the company covering the VIVO technology. As a small medical device technology company, we believe the obtaining of IP is critical to our future and to the value of our company. We are quite pleased that another US patent has been granted to us."

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical, and its wholly owned subsidiary Catheter Precision, is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

