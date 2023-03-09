Documentary to Detail the Rescue of FNC's Benjamin Hall Following the Catastrophic Attack in Ukraine in March 2022

FOX News Channel (FNC) will present a documentary on the rescue of FNC's State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall following the catastrophic attack in Ukraine that left him severely wounded. Entitled "Sacrifice and Survival: A Story From the Front Line", the program will air from 9-11 PM/ET on Sunday, March 19th. An extended version of the documentary will drop on FOX Nation following the FNC debut.

Based on Hall's memoir, "Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make it Home" which publishes on March 14th, the film will detail the attack that critically injured Hall and resulted in the deaths of FNC photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova while newsgathering in Ukraine in March 2022.

The special will feature, for the first time, the details of Hall's harrowing extraction from Ukraine and the arduous recovery that ensued. With help from nonprofit organization Save Our Allies and the Department of Defense, including Secretary Lloyd Austin and then-Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, along with FNC and the network's Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin, Hall was located and evacuated out of Ukraine to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center within 48 hours of the attack.

After 10 days and countless surgeries, he was then transferred to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas where he spent six months with doctors rebuilding his body before returning home to his family in London last August. Throughout the two-hour documentary, viewers will hear first-hand accounts from Hall and those who were integral to his rescue and recovery, including with his wife Alicia Meller, Zakrzewski's widow Michelle Ross-Stanton, best friend Rick Findler, FOX News correspondents Jennifer Griffin, Trey Yingst, and Greg Palkot, Save Our Allies co-founder Sarah Verardo, a number of doctors and surgeons who helped him, among others. Additionally, the program will also unveil never-before-seen video of the moments leading up to the attack, captured by Zakrzewski himself.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service and has been the number one network in basic cable for the last six years and the most-watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, currently attracting more than 50% of the cable news viewing audience according to Nielsen Media Research. Notably, Nielsen/MRI Fusion has consistently shown FNC to be the network of choice for more Democrat and Independent viewers, with the most politically diverse audience in cable news. Additionally, a 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index report stated FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement, and expectations while a 2022 Brand Keys poll showed FNC dominating morning and evening news in customer loyalty engagement. Owned by Fox Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 80 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top 15 programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005740/en/

Contacts:

FOX News Media Contact

Connor Smith

212.301.3879 or Connor.Smith@FOX.COM