New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2023) - civilengineering.ai, a tech company working on the application of emerging technologies is utilizing the latest developments in technology to bring about change within the Civil Engineering Industry. As of 2023, the company has begun to integrate several aspects of Artificial Intelligence into their business model with the belief of seeing faster and more streamlined growth for their clients.

As Artificial Intelligence continues to grow year after year, civilengineering.ai is hoping to capitalize on its continued development as a way to apply the technology to several areas of the Civil Engineering domain. Founded in 2021, the company is seeing an emergence of practical uses for AI technology and is integrating it into their company's latest developments. Now, in 2023, civilengineering.ai is using AI technologies to offer companies new projects. As an example, civilengineering.ai is one of the developers behind the newest AI-powered planning robot for the construction industry.

Chandra Shukla, the founder of civilengineering.ai has spoken out regarding these new developments and what he hopes to accomplish with his company.

"The world today is at the crossroads of business transformation," starts Shukla. "Artificial Intelligence is impacting almost every sector of our world. There are multiple areas in Civil Engineering, which will soon be seeing even faster adoption of technologies including Artificial Intelligence." With civilengineering.ai, practitioners working in the Civil Engineering domain will get knowledge and motivation to implement AI and other emerging technologies in their business practices to amplify their knowledge, get continued opportunities to collaborate, co-create and build alongside other like-minded professionals.

In addition to their technological growth, civilengineering.ai is also hoping to create the biggest community of people who work with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, as well as other emerging technologies application into Civil Engineering.

"When we see around us, we see a lot of inefficiencies in almost everything," Shukla goes on to explain. "An interesting part of the solution is that there is no single fixed tool or technology that can address it all. We need an interdisciplinary technology-based solution to address the issue of inefficiency. That is how AI and ML can help to improve the marketplace-by compiling multiple complex problems and their technology-based solutions into one platform in the domain of Civil Engineering."

The company has also announced that it will be partnering with a construction company in order to implement smart technology into the creation of sustainable, smart buildings. This is just one more example of the ways in which civilengineering.ai is working to provide AI solutions to everyday problems.

While working to improve the efficiency of the Civil Engineering domain, Shukla established the venture which can speed up the adoption of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence into the domain of Civil Engineering. This venture has already secured $1.5 M of funding and is expecting to see more growth in the upcoming year.

civilengineering.ai is a tech company working on the application of emerging technologies and integrating these advancements into multiple business platforms. Founded by Chandra Shukla, the company has been growing for several years, and is expected to see continued expansion in 2023. For more information regarding civilengineering.ai, visit their website.

