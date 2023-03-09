INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: MAGIC New York Highlights Autumn and Winter Trends, Attracts Global Retail Audience at February Fashion Event

The February edition hosted 80 brands exclusive to MAGIC New York

Over 150 new to show brands displayed next season's collections and immediates

Domestic and international buyers from Free People, Urban Outfitters, ShopBop and ASOS attended

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / MAGIC New York, the premier wholesale fashion event for Modern Sportswear, Young Contemporary and Trend driven fashion, organized by Informa Markets Fashion, successfully concluded February 23. MAGIC New York provides a 360-degree fashion experience for domestic and international retailers to discover new and established brands, build connections and network with industry experts, further growing the east-coast MAGIC community.

Each MAGIC event hosts a new perspective on trend driven apparel, footwear and accessories. Brands and retailers can expect new and exciting experiences, activations and collections all unique to the three host cities. The New York edition of MAGIC offers a more expansive modern sportswear footprint to Las Vegas and Nashville, and over 80 brands exclusive to the New York show.

MAGIC New York highlighted new and emerging collections from Ciel, Love Knits NYC and Blue Bone Jewelry and returning brands like Betsey Johnson, Lucy Paris, FRNCH, Articles of Society, Chinese Laundry and Eileen Fisher. MAGIC New York hosted over 100 new-to-show brands including Barefoot Dreams, MIA Shoes, Bebe, LFD, Sundays Soho and Edit by Nine.

Modern Sportswear brands including Gretty Zeuger, M Rena, Petit Pois, Angela Mara, Julian Chang and Namsar showcased upcoming Fall and Winter 23/24 trends including sheer tops, choker necklaces, animal prints, tulle, feathers and denim on denim, and reinforced existing trends including long cargo skirts and fit and flare denim.

"Brands, business owners and retailers come to MAGIC New York to connect with other members in the industry, reach new clientele and converge with national and international industry representatives," says Jordan Rudow, Vice President of MAGIC. "The fashion community came to MAGIC New York with strong enthusiasm off of the successful Las Vegas event to discover new brands and build those important industry connections that further support and grow their businesses."

The MAGIC continues at the next stop in Nashville at the Music City Center. MAGIC Nashville will highlight the latest in trends in southern fashion April 27-28. Register to attend at www.magicfashionevents.com

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS FASHION

Informa Markets Fashion a division of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc, (LON:INF), connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events, including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to creative design inspiration and retail on the wholesale floor, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com

ABOUT MAGIC NEW YORK

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of modern sportswear, trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok to stay connected.

Follow MAGIC New York on social and join the conversation:

MAGICNY

@Magicfashionevents

MAGIC on LinkedIn

Media Contacts:

Kristin Borland

Informa Markets Fashion

press@fashionresource.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742991/MAGIC-New-York-Highlights-Autumn-and-Winter-Trends-Attracts-Global-Retail-Audience-at-February-Fashion-Event