Expion360 Inc.: Expion360 Chosen as Exclusive Lithium-Ion Battery Supplier for Xtreme Outdoors Teardrop Campers

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, has been chosen as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium-ion batteries and power system components for all Little Guy lightweight camper trailers manufactured by Xtreme Outdoors.

Expion360 state-of-the-art e360 120Ah e360 Li-ion batteries will provide high-capacity, energy-dense storage for Little Guy trailer models, Max, Mini Max and Micro Max, as well as a new Xtreme model, Shadow.

The other components of the custom Xtreme Outdoors power system include a Cotek 2500W Inverter and a Victron Smart Shunt for battery monitoring using the VictronConnect mobile app.

Wellspring Components assisted in the design process for the system in partnership with Expion360. The design features a custom fabricated, preassembled component board that simplifies the installation process and helps sustain assembly line efficiency.

Xtreme Outdoors has already begun receiving orders for the power system from its network of more than 130 dealers across the U.S. and Canada.

"We chose Expion360 as our preferred supplier over the many competitors in the marketplace because our trailers require the most compact, energy-dense form factor possible as well as the most rugged and reliable option possible," stated Little Guy Trailers founder and director of sales, Joseph Kicos. "For this, Expion360 has shown to be far and away the best we've found. We expect the e360 battery's superior performance and their hands-on technical assistance will make this a highly sought-after upgrade by our camper owners."

According to Expion360 CEO Brian Schaffner: "Expion360's exclusive supply agreement with Xtreme Outdoors - one of the most recognizable teardrop brands in the world - greatly raises our brand awareness in the camper community. It also provides strong validation of our Li-ion battery technology and the high level of service we provide our customers both before and after the sale. We also see many upsell opportunities across their large dealership network."

Expion360 lithium batteries are increasingly becoming the preferred battery for RV manufacturers since they deliver greater capacity and space savings compared to lead-acid batteries. They also feature better construction and reliability compared to other Li-ion batteries on the market. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help to ensure top performance and safety.

e360 batteries have a typical lifespan of 12 years, which is three to four times that of most lead-acid batteries. Despite being half the weight, e360 batteries provide three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles compared to standard lead-acid batteries. With Expion360, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places even longer and in greater comfort.

Expion360's signature OEM Partner Program combines safety, quality and service to enhance and strengthen its manufacturing relationships. As part of this program, the company provides technical support for OEM customers and builders that use and install its products. Xtreme Outdoors' membership of OEM Partner Program membership extends to its dealership network who can also receive technical support and training for the installation and maintenance of this new custom power system.

About Xtreme Outdoors

Xtreme Outdoors is a family of brands, including Little Guy Trailers and Teardrop Shop, that evoke the American values of freedom and adventure. The company manufactures the highest quality trailers, producing some of the most recognizable designs in the industry. Its products are proudly made by American workers at a 100,000 sq. ft. facility in Somerset, Pennsylvania. The company's trailers feature best-in-class workmanship and customer support. For more information, visit goxtoutdoors.com.

About Wellspring Components

Wellspring Components is a fourth-generation family-owned business established in 1969 as a metal manufacturing facility. In 1995, the solar division was developed and started by selling off-grid solar and battery solutions. Wellspring has two locations covering parts of IN, IL, and MI, with expansion plans to cover a larger part of the Midwest. Its team has over 30 years of combined experience in the solar and energy storage market, as well as 50 years of combined leadership experience directing the company. Wellspring installs solar systems for RVs, residential off-grid, residential, commercial, and agriculture projects. Its background with installing battery-based systems has provided a strong foundation for customers looking for battery backup solutions. To learn more, go to wellspringsolar.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications,with residential and industrial applications under development.

The company's lithium batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other Li-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide ensure top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 Li-ion batteries are available today through more than 213 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

