Donnerstag, 09.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2023 | 23:46
Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Announces Ordinary Dividend Proposal for 2023

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announces that its Board of Directors has proposed an ordinary dividend in the amount of Ps. 12,246 million, to be paid during 2023.

The dividend is subject to approval of the annual shareholders meeting to be held on March 31, 2023. This proposal represents an increase of 7.8% compared to the dividend paid during 2022.

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, OXXO Gas, a chain of retail service stations, and Valora, an operator of convenience and foodvenience formats present in 5 countries in Europe. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Digital@FEMSA, which includes Spin by OXXO and OXXO Premia, among other loyalty and digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, as the second largest shareholder of Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through its Strategic Business Unit, which additionally provides point-of-sale refrigeration and plastic solutions to its business units and third-party clients. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 350,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index: S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.

Investor Contact
(52) 818-328-6000
investor@femsa.com.mx
femsa.gcs-web.com		Media Contact
(52) 555-249-6843
comunicacion@femsa.com.mx
femsa.com

