Freitag, 10.03.2023
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
PR Newswire
10.03.2023 | 01:18
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited: Elliott Statement on Dai Nippon Printing

LONDON, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advises funds that together hold a significant investment in Dai Nippon Printing ("DNP" or "the Company"), commends DNP's commitment to execute the largest share buyback in the Company's history by repurchasing JPY300bn of stock, or 30% of DNP's market capitalization, and to take other value-enhancing actions. In Elliott's view, the steps announced yesterday demonstrate DNP's commitment to addressing the Company's undervaluation. Elliott looks forward to the full presentation of the Medium-term Management Plan in May, and to continuing the dialogue with the Company as it executes on the Plan.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages approximately $55.7 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts

London
Alice Best
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 203 009 1715
abest@elliottadvisors.co.uk

Tokyo
Brett Wallbutton
Ashton Consulting
T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220
b.wallbutton@ashton.jp

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-statement-on-dai-nippon-printing-301768544.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
