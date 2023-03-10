LG Electronics, Inc.: LG'S INVERTER DIRECT DRIVE MOTOR REACHES MILESTONE WITH 100 MILLION UNITS PRODUCED

A Key Component of Premium LG Washing Machines for More than Two Decades, Company's Innovative Motor Technology Continues to Evolve for Excellence

SEOUL, South Korea, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announces that production of its Inverter Direct Drive (DD) motor has exceeded 100 million units. The company's differentiated motor technology is a major factor in the strong, reliable performance and continuing global popularity of LG's industry-leading laundry solutions.





From 1998 to the end of 2022, the company produced, on average, over 12,000 Inverter DD motors per day. LG's Inverter DD motor connects directly to the washing drum, an innovation that helps make LG washing machines more durable and dramatically reduces noise and energy consumption during operation.

LG has refined the Inverter DD motor over four generations, continuously improving the technology and its performance capabilities to deliver greater customer value. The company holds over 240 Inverter DD motor related technology patents in Korea and internationally. In 2019, the company applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the Inverter DD motor to further enhance its efficiency and effectiveness. Used in LG's premium washing machines and dryers, the AI DD motor leverage deep learning technology to detect the weight of each load and the types of fabrics being washed. It then selects the optimal combination of drum movements from the company's proprietary 6 Motion tech - which enables six discrete drum movements - to care and clean for users' laundry.

Last year, LG brought its advanced Inverter DD motor to its dryers for the first time. Like the company's washers, LG dryers also offer 6 Motion (Tumble, Swing, Rolling, Stepping, Scrubbing, and Filtration) technology to boost drying performance and minimize fabric damage. LG's inverter motor technology - specifically, the AI DD - became the first home appliance technology to earn Deep Learning AI Verification from global safety science company, UL (Underwriters Laboratories).

"The number of Inverter DD motors produced points to the excellence of the motor technology LG has developed for its premium laundry solutions," said Kim Yang-sun, head of the Component Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to create highly efficient core components that boost the performance and reliability of our products while also reducing carbon emissions during operation."

