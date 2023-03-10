Netcracker to Discuss Telco to Techco Transformation and New Approaches to Maximize Growth and Revenue at Bangkok Event

Netcracker Technology announced today that as part of its ongoing expansion in the Asia-Pacific region and commitment to its customers there, it will participate as a Platinum Partner at TM Forum's DTW Asia 2023 on March 14-16 at the Centara Grand at CentralWorld in Bangkok. Netcracker will exhibit in Stand #45 and take part in two sessions within the event's Growth Summit track, which focuses on creating a path to new revenue, services and customers through next-generation connectivity and partnerships.

Topics include potential operating models for the transformation from telcos to technology companies (techcos), as well as opportunities to maximize value and revenue growth through automation, flexibility and scalability.

Growth Summit: Operating Models for the New Techco

Tuesday, Mar. 14 11:00-12:30 ICT

Susan White, Head of Strategy and Portfolio Marketing, Netcracker

Growth Summit: New Services, New Revenues, New Customers

Panel: Reigniting Growth and Capturing New Value by Going Beyond Connectivity

Tuesday, Mar. 14 14:00-15:30 ICT

Moderator: Joann O'Brien, VP Digital Ecosystems, TM Forum

Susan White, Head of Strategy and Portfolio Marketing, Netcracker

Dr. Sharlene Thiagarajah, CEO, TM Research Development

Kelvin Chua, Head of R&D, Circles.Life

Ricky Chau, Chief Strategy Officer, CBC Tech

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005822/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com